How long do St. Ambrose University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 65 tour videos for St. Ambrose University, so you can expect to spend between 195 to 325 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of St. Ambrose University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do St. Ambrose University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your St. Ambrose University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring St. Ambrose University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Davenport, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at St. Ambrose University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Davenport weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The St. Ambrose University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do St. Ambrose University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of St. Ambrose University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because St. Ambrose University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Davenport if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the St. Ambrose University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at St. Ambrose University?

What will I see on a St. Ambrose University tour?

All CampusReel tours for St. Ambrose University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see St. Ambrose University students!

What is city Davenport, IA like?

Davenport is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at St. Ambrose University.

Who are the tour guides for St. Ambrose University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at St. Ambrose University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of St. Ambrose University tours:

St. Ambrose University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if St. Ambrose University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Davenport and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting St. Ambrose University in person.

