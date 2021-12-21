Sign Up
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Charleston, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Charleston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Charleston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

Below is a list of every The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina tour?

All CampusReel tours for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina students!

What is city Charleston, SC like?

Charleston is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina.

Who are the tour guides for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina tours:

The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Charleston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina in person.

00:31
It takes grit
CampusReel Admin
The Citadel demands hard work, dedication, and effort. But the results are worth it!
01:59
What is the citadel's distinguished scholars program?
Alexander Fox Interview
Cadet John Morris explains what the Distinguished Scholars Program has meant to him.
00:42
Meet claire, an intelligence student at the citadel
Demo Account Interview
Meet Claire, an Intelligence Student at the Citadel
01:43
Meet kennedy, a cross-country athlete at the citadel
Demo Account Campus
Meet Kennedy, a Cross-Country Athlete at the Citadel
01:35
Why elissa chose the distinguished scholars program
Alexander Fox Academics
The Distinguished Scholars Program at The Citadel is not easy, but it's totally worth it. Elissa explains why.
02:57
Why i chose the distinguished scholar's program
Alexander Fox Academics
The Citadel's Distinguished Scholars Program is rigorous, but it's worth it! Martynas explains why.
01:35
Meet coach huddleston (track and field and cross country) at the citadel
Demo Account Interview
Meet Coach Huddleston (Track and Field and Cross Country) at the Citadel
00:41
Meet jack, studying chinese at the citadel
Demo Account Interview
Meet Jack, Studying Chinese at the Citadel
01:47
Meet joseph, a history + criminal justice student at the citadel
Demo Account Campus
Meet Joseph, a History + Criminal Justice Student at the Citadel
00:30
Why to use the daniel library at the citadel with joseph
Demo Account Interview
Why to Use the Daniel Library at the Citadel with Joseph
