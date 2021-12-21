Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina campus by taking you around Charleston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

For your convenience, below is a list of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina and Charleston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:31
It takes grit
CampusReel Admin
The Citadel demands hard work, dedication, and effort. But the results are worth it!
01:59
What is the citadel's distinguished scholars program?
Alexander Fox Interview
Cadet John Morris explains what the Distinguished Scholars Program has meant to him.
00:42
Meet claire, an intelligence student at the citadel
Demo Account Interview
Meet Claire, an Intelligence Student at the Citadel
01:43
Meet kennedy, a cross-country athlete at the citadel
Demo Account Campus
Meet Kennedy, a Cross-Country Athlete at the Citadel
01:35
Why elissa chose the distinguished scholars program
Alexander Fox Academics
The Distinguished Scholars Program at The Citadel is not easy, but it's totally worth it. Elissa explains why.
02:57
Why i chose the distinguished scholar's program
Alexander Fox Academics
The Citadel's Distinguished Scholars Program is rigorous, but it's worth it! Martynas explains why.
01:35
Meet coach huddleston (track and field and cross country) at the citadel
Demo Account Interview
Meet Coach Huddleston (Track and Field and Cross Country) at the Citadel
00:41
Meet jack, studying chinese at the citadel
Demo Account Interview
Meet Jack, Studying Chinese at the Citadel
01:47
Meet joseph, a history + criminal justice student at the citadel
Demo Account Campus
Meet Joseph, a History + Criminal Justice Student at the Citadel
00:30
Why to use the daniel library at the citadel with joseph
Demo Account Interview
Why to Use the Daniel Library at the Citadel with Joseph
