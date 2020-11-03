Sign Up
Georgetown College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Georgetown College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for Georgetown College, so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgetown College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgetown College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgetown College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgetown College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Georgetown, KY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgetown College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Georgetown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgetown College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgetown College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgetown College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgetown College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Georgetown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgetown College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Georgetown College?

Below is a list of every Georgetown College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Georgetown College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgetown College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgetown College students!

What is city Georgetown, KY like?

Georgetown is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgetown College.

Who are the tour guides for Georgetown College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgetown College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgetown College tours:

Georgetown College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgetown College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Georgetown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgetown College in person.

02:52
Elaina dobosiewicz at georgetown college
Elaina Dobosiewicz Interview
Hello! My name is Elaina Dobosiewicz and I am a junior at Georgetown College. I can't wait to share my experiences with you!
03:54
Career exploration video
Avery Hatfield Academics
This video is all about career exploration at Georgetown College. Georgetown provides students with many resources on how to assist students in their career exploration journey.
05:23
Academic review
Avery Hatfield Academics
This video is about the Asher Science Center, class size, professors, class structure, college workload and a bit about Georgetown activities.
08:25
Tour of georgetown college
Avery Hatfield Campus
This is a mini version of a tour you would get if you came to visit GC! This video hits the majority of the buildings on campus and gives you a good overview of the academic buildings. I hope you enjoy!
04:29
Why i chose georgetown college
Kaitlyn Winters Interview
Georgetown has a lot to offer, this is what drew me in!
01:49
Why i chose georgetown college!
Joabe Barbosa Interview
The first part of the video is shot at Georgetown College’s Soccer complex. The second part is shot in a typical dorm room in Georgetown College.
04:39
Why i chose gc!
Avery Hatfield Interview
This is a quick introduction video about me, how classes are being held at GC during the pandemic, and my journey to deciding to go to GC!
07:50
Clubs and activities at georgetown college
Avery Hatfield
This video is about clubs and activities at Georgetown College. I am involved in everything from honors to Delight ministries.
03:13
Some of my favorite classes at georgetown college!
Elaina Dobosiewicz Academics
At Georgetown College, there are many academic requirements you have to fulfill to graduate. These are the classes I took and loved! I expect that you will love them too!
03:11
International student perspectives at gc
Demo Account Campus
Learn about Georgetown College from one of our international student athletes.
