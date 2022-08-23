How long do Warren Wilson College tours last?

Where do Warren Wilson College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Warren Wilson College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Warren Wilson College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Swannanoa, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Warren Wilson College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Swannanoa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Warren Wilson College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Warren Wilson College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Warren Wilson College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Warren Wilson College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Swannanoa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Warren Wilson College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Warren Wilson College?

Below is a list of every Warren Wilson College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Warren Wilson College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Warren Wilson College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Warren Wilson College students!

What is city Swannanoa, NC like?

Swannanoa is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Warren Wilson College.

Who are the tour guides for Warren Wilson College on CampusReel?

Summary and Overview of Warren Wilson College tours:

Warren Wilson College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Warren Wilson College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Swannanoa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Warren Wilson College in person.

