How long do Guilford College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 5 tour videos for Guilford College, so you can expect to spend between 15 to 25 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Guilford College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Guilford College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Guilford College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Guilford College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Greensboro, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Guilford College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Greensboro weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Guilford College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Guilford College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Guilford College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Guilford College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Greensboro if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Guilford College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Guilford College?

Below is a list of every Guilford College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Guilford College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Guilford College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Guilford College students!

What is city Greensboro, NC like?

Greensboro is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Guilford College.

Who are the tour guides for Guilford College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Guilford College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Guilford College tours:

Guilford College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Guilford College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Greensboro and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Guilford College in person.

