How long do Loyola University New Orleans tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 17 tour videos for Loyola University New Orleans, so you can expect to spend between 51 to 85 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Loyola University New Orleans and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Loyola University New Orleans tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Loyola University New Orleans tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Loyola University New Orleans in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New Orleans, LA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Loyola University New Orleans, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New Orleans weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Loyola University New Orleans website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Loyola University New Orleans tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University New Orleans starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Loyola University New Orleans students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New Orleans if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Loyola University New Orleans admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Loyola University New Orleans?

Below is a list of every Loyola University New Orleans building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Loyola University New Orleans tour?

All CampusReel tours for Loyola University New Orleans include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Loyola University New Orleans students!

What is city New Orleans, LA like?

New Orleans is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Loyola University New Orleans.

Who are the tour guides for Loyola University New Orleans on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Loyola University New Orleans. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Loyola University New Orleans tours:

Loyola University New Orleans, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Loyola University New Orleans is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New Orleans and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Loyola University New Orleans in person.

