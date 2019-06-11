Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Coe College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Coe College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 13 tour videos for Coe College, so you can expect to spend between 39 to 65 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Coe College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Coe College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Coe College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Coe College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cedar Rapids, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Coe College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cedar Rapids weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Coe College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Coe College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Coe College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Coe College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cedar Rapids if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Coe College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Coe College?

Below is a list of every Coe College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Coe College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Coe College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Coe College students!

What is city Cedar Rapids, IA like?

Cedar Rapids is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Coe College.

Who are the tour guides for Coe College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Coe College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Coe College tours:

Coe College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Coe College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cedar Rapids and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Coe College in person.

01:11
Grady's fav spots coe college
Grady Rudsell Campus
Junior Coe student Grady shows a few of his favorite places across campus
00:49
Res hall how to
Grady Rudsell Dorms
Overview of Student Residential Halls on Coe's Campus
01:19
Learning commons
Grady Rudsell Academics
Grady shows the learning commons in the Coe College Library
01:16
Kohawk interview
Grady Rudsell Interview
Grady interviews other Kohawks about their favorite things about Coe
02:09
Cedar rapids tour
Grady Rudsell
Kohawks Grady and Hadley showcase a few things that they like to do in Cedar Rapids.
01:06
C3 intro
Grady Rudsell Academics
Grady showcases Coe College's Center for Creativity and Careers
02:04
Kohawk days of summer
Grady Rudsell
Grady takes you through his day and shows what a Kohawk does during the summer
01:27
Greek life
Grady Rudsell
Watch as Grady takes a look at what Greek Life is like at Coe College!
01:38
Move in tips
Grady Rudsell Dorms
Watch as Grady shows some helpful tricks and tips to make moving into your new dorm room easier!
01:38
High school vs college
Grady Rudsell Academics
Grady describes a few ways in which college can be different from high school and what to expect.
