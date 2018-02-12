Sign Up
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) campus by taking you around Duluth. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

For your convenience, below is a list of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) and Duluth during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

What's up guys? i'm tyler!
Campus
I want to welcome you to The College of Saint Scholastica! I'll be giving you a basic tour and low-down of my favorite places on campus (which is pretty much everywhere...).
The valley of silence
Campus
A secret gem on campus at CSS, the Valley of Silence is located in the back trails and is a great, beautiful place to relax!
Inside a renovated dorm room
Dorms
CSS has some renovated dorm rooms for students that allows for greater use of space and better looking room designs than the older dorms.
Somers hall student lounge
Dorms
Somers Hall dorms are Co-Ed, and each wing is single-sex - so the student lounge on each floor allows students to hangout and relax together, while having some fun!
The somers hall penthouse
Dorms
For all 1st year residents, this space is offered to relax and hangout with friends while enjoying great views.
The campus central stairs lead to tower hall - an amazingly beautiful building.
Campus
From here, you can see both academic buildings as well as Somers hall. This view is the main reason CSS has its name "The Castle on the Hill."
Tower hall main entry
Campus
There is so much history about Tower Hall, and this main entry shows a sneak peek of what it's all about.
So thankful for the campus tunnels! (it's -5 degrees out)
Campus
Duluth, MN can get very cold so the campus has tunnels underground that connect most of the buildings so students can have an easier and warmer access to walk between buildings/classes.
Tyler shows you some cool traditions on the way to the student union
The student union offers a warm, comfortable atmosphere for students to hangout and relax. It is also a pace for tabling events for fundraisers and clubs.
Green-view dining room
Food
GDR is the main dining room service on campus that has a lot of available options with food clearly marked/labeled, and offers a warm, friendly atmosphere for all students!
