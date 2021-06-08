Sign Up
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 74 tour videos for Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), so you can expect to spend between 222 to 370 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Paul, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Paul weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Paul if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)?

Below is a list of every Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) students!

What is city Saint Paul, MN like?

Saint Paul is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP).

Who are the tour guides for Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) tours:

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Paul and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) in person.

00:55
Why monnie, from tanzania, chose concordia university st.paul
Monnielilla Msangi Interview
Concordia University is a small community University with about 5500 students. It consists of traditional students, online as well as International students. It is well known to have its campus buildings close to each other and reasonable classroom sizes which allow students to easily build connections with their classmates and professors.
02:36
Daniel carter | why i chose csp
Interview
Daniel, a military veteran, discusses his reasons for choosing CSP
03:07
Davaris | why i chose concordia st. paul
Davaris Cheeks Interview
description
02:02
Annalise scamehorn | why i chose csp
Interview
Meet Annalise and learn why she loves Concordia University, St. Paul
02:02
Kee thao: why do i love concordia st. paul?
Campus
Kee talks about why he loves the campus, community, and overall great feeling of being a CSP student.
00:47
Csp students love the small campus feel
Demo Account Academics
CSP students share why the love the small campus feel
03:56
Housing options at csp - check out holst hall with monnie
Monnielilla Msangi Dorms
Holst Hall is a unique apartment style dormitory located in St.Paul, MN. It has amenities that are just right to make individuals feel at home while living on campus.
01:48
3 reasons why csp!
Annalise Scamehorn Interview
Main reasons why I love CSP
01:50
A look inside luther hall, csp's freshman women's residence hall
Annalise Scamehorn Dorms
Showing the freshman women’s dorm and talking about the items to bring and items included. Also explaining how roommates work. 
01:22
Why we chose csp with dc & friends
Demo Account
Why We Chose Concordia, St. Paul with DC & Friends
