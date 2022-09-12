How long do Southwest Minnesota State University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 21 tour videos for Southwest Minnesota State University, so you can expect to spend between 63 to 105 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Southwest Minnesota State University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Southwest Minnesota State University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Southwest Minnesota State University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Southwest Minnesota State University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Marshall, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Southwest Minnesota State University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Marshall weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Southwest Minnesota State University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Southwest Minnesota State University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Southwest Minnesota State University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Southwest Minnesota State University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Marshall if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Southwest Minnesota State University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Southwest Minnesota State University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Southwest Minnesota State University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Southwest Minnesota State University students!

What is city Marshall, MN like?

Marshall is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Who are the tour guides for Southwest Minnesota State University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Southwest Minnesota State University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Southwest Minnesota State University tours:

Southwest Minnesota State University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Southwest Minnesota State University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Marshall and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Southwest Minnesota State University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: