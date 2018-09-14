Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the CUNY Bernard M Baruch College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the CUNY Bernard M Baruch College campus by taking you around New York. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the CUNY Bernard M Baruch College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of CUNY Bernard M Baruch College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring CUNY Bernard M Baruch College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a CUNY Bernard M Baruch College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour CUNY Bernard M Baruch College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience CUNY Bernard M Baruch College and New York during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:40
Welcome to baruch college!
Campus
Introduction to Josue Mendez, your CampusReel tour guide for Baruch College.
01:35
Gym tour
Baruch's gym is divided up into three different floors, each accommodating different kinds of sports and athletics. You're free to use the fitness center and different sporting areas for recreational purposes as long as a team isn't practicing!
00:34
Check out some landmarks (part 2)
Academics
Here I'll talk more in depth about Baruch's club life, arguably one of the best things about the college! Clubs are the best way to make friends and create unforgettable experiences.
00:34
Lawrence & field building tour
Academics
A tour of the Lawrence & Field Building, more commonly known as the 23rd St. Building. The building is currently undergoing heavy renovations, so don't mind the occasional construction noise (for now).
01:07
Vertical campus tour
Academics
A tour of the Vertical Campus - the main building you will see yourself in at Baruch. This building has it all, and is in the perfect location.
00:35
Newman hall tour
Academics
A tour of Newman Hall, one of Baruch's buildings. This is mainly used for real estate and law courses, but you should still come and check out the beautiful architecture and study lounge!
00:32
Check out a typical lecture hall!
Academics
A tour of a lecture hall and a traditional classroom at Baruch. Classrooms come in all different kinds of shapes and sizes at Baruch, as you will soon find out!
00:37
Check out a typical lab
Academics
A tour of the labs at Baruch College. There are four different kinds of sciences at Baruch, and they're all taken at the 23rd St. Building.
00:52
Cafeteria / food options
Food
Baruch doesn't have a traditional dining hall, but don't let that stop you from enjoying the delicious foods around Midtown Manhattan!
01:22
Check out some campus landmarks!
Academics
A tour of two of Baruch's most well known landmarks and where you should see yourself next semester! These are the perfect spots to know what's going on at Baruch and kick back.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved