Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

CUNY Brooklyn College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. CUNY Brooklyn College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the CUNY Brooklyn College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the CUNY Brooklyn College campus by taking you around Brooklyn. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit CUNY Brooklyn College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Brooklyn College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the CUNY Brooklyn College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting CUNY Brooklyn College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting CUNY Brooklyn College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at CUNY Brooklyn College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of CUNY Brooklyn College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring CUNY Brooklyn College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting CUNY Brooklyn College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a CUNY Brooklyn College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting CUNY Brooklyn College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour CUNY Brooklyn College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience CUNY Brooklyn College and Brooklyn during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:11
Bc campus reel intro
Nerea Blanco Interview
Hi I'm Nerea and I'll be your guide for this virtual tour of Brooklyn College. Ready to get the inside scoop?
01:48
Apartment tour
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Like most students, I live in an apartment off-campus. After living in the dorms for a year, I decided this was the right choice for me. It costs less than living in the residence hall so I save money, and I get so much more space and freedom. This is not a college-owned apartment, it is my own that I found with a realtor. I just wanted to give an example of what a New York City apartment may be like for those who have never seen one. Not all look the same, but I would say based on the ones I have seen (especially the ones close to campus) that this is on average a good example.
01:45
Interview with a film student: maria
Nerea Blanco Interview
I caught up with Maria in a study room in the West End Building (WEB), the building where Maria spends most of her time on campus. In the WEB, she engages in campus social life with some of the student clubs and also takes most of her classes in the building. Maria discusses what life at BC is like for her, what she likes and dislikes about college, and more!
02:52
Interview with a prls and art history major: daniel
Nerea Blanco Interview
In this interview, Daniel discusses what life at Brooklyn College is like for him on a windy but sunny day at the Brooklyn College lily pond. Daniel is a Puerto Rican student who moved to NYC to attend Brooklyn College. He is double majoring in Puerto Rican and Latino Studies and Art History. Daniel is an activist and artist on Instagram at @daniel.vazart
02:47
Boylan hall tour pt. 1
Nerea Blanco Campus
Boylan Hall: 6 floors of history, English, languages, art history, studio art, and the dining hall.
03:03
General education & advice for picking classes
Nerea Blanco Academics
Advice for how to pick your classes freshman and sophomore year, and giving advice for how to pick your major if you are still unsure.
02:20
Whitehead hall tour
Nerea Blanco Campus
Tour of Whitehead Hall, including our little "Library Cafe" which is open to students for 24 hours a day!
01:05
Our beautiful quad
Nerea Blanco
I talk about the Quads and what happens outside on the green campus grass!
00:56
Meet the comedy club
Nerea Blanco Campus
Recently met the creator of the brand-new comedy club on campus and asked her if she and some fellow members would talk to me about the club!
01:12
Library tour part 2
Nerea Blanco Campus
Part 2 of my Library Tour!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved