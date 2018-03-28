Sign Up
George Washington University (GWU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are George Washington University (GWU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. George Washington University (GWU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of George Washington University (GWU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the George Washington University (GWU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the George Washington University (GWU) campus by taking you around Washington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a George Washington University (GWU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit George Washington University (GWU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of George Washington University (GWU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the George Washington University (GWU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting George Washington University (GWU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting George Washington University (GWU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at George Washington University (GWU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of George Washington University (GWU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a George Washington University (GWU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring George Washington University (GWU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting George Washington University (GWU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the George Washington University (GWU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a George Washington University (GWU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a George Washington University (GWU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting George Washington University (GWU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour George Washington University (GWU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience George Washington University (GWU) and Washington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:41
Skye welcoming you to gw!
Campus
Skye a freshman at The George Washington University explaining personal background and surrounding area.
00:40
The legend of our hippo
Campus
You must know the legend of the Hippo when becoming a GW student! It is our actual spirit animal and unofficial mascot!
01:06
Main quad, kogan plaza tour
Campus
Skye explains Kogan Plaza and explains District house and the concept of Inifinity's how, clubs or students with common interests can live together.
01:02
Gelman library tour
Academics
Explains the dynamic of the Gelman Library system
02:13
Gelman library research center
Academics
Skye explains how the Gelman Library is home to the National Archives and has a research center that has important primary sources than can be used in research papers.
03:12
Skye interviews his friend abigail!
Campus
Abigail is American but lived in Austria for 6 years but found her home back in the states at GW
01:25
Skye's commute to class
Campus
Skye showing is walk to his comparative politics class in the morning up on the Mount Vernon Campus.
01:13
Science and engineering hall
Academics
The Science and Engineering Hall is the newest academic building on campus and has all new facilities.
00:53
Marvin center
The Marvin Center is essentially the campus student center, it as the admissions welcome center, offices for clubs, career center, financial aid office, meeting rooms, radio station, theater space and Panera
01:14
A typical class room in ames hall
Academics
Skye describes Ames hall and gives a tour of the classroom there.
