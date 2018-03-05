Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Syracuse University (SU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Syracuse University (SU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Syracuse University (SU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Syracuse University (SU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Syracuse University (SU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Syracuse University (SU) campus by taking you around Syracuse. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Syracuse University (SU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Syracuse University (SU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Syracuse University (SU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Syracuse University (SU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Syracuse University (SU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Syracuse University (SU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Syracuse University (SU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Syracuse University (SU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Syracuse University (SU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Syracuse University (SU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Syracuse University (SU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Syracuse University (SU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Syracuse University (SU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Syracuse University (SU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Syracuse University (SU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Syracuse University (SU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Syracuse University (SU) and Syracuse during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:17
Meet melanie! she shows you the quad!
Campus
When it's warm out you can find the majority of the students hanging out on the quad/doing their homework/sitting on the grass etc. The quad is one of the main parts on campus (however the promenade is still the central part). If you have classes in HBC or any of the science buildings you will have to walk through the quad almost every day!
00:39
Faq with melanie!
Campus
Syracuse winters are known to be brutal. Syracuse was ranked the #1 snowiest city in America. However, our school spirit makes up for the mild hypothermia that you may get when outside. #bleedorange
00:41
Melanie shows you around bird library!
Food
Bird Library is one of the two libraries on campus. Bird is open 24/7 and has a cafe on the first floor. Students often camp out in Bird and even spend their nights here (especially during midterms and finals!)
00:21
Welcome to the newhouse school of public communications!
Academics
Syracuse University is known for its amazing communications program. Newhouse School of Public communications #1 in the nation for communications (undergrad) and journalism (graduate) programs! Some famous alumni that have went here are Dick Clark, Bob Costas, Marv Albert etc.
00:27
Mel shows you the schine underground
Campus
Schine Underground is home to many on campus concerts and activity fairs! New students often don't know that this place exists, however if you follow the labyrinth- like stairs in the middle of the student center you will end up at Schine Underground!
00:21
West campus and starbucks!
Food
Although most if not all SU students are huge fans of Dunkin Donuts, the West Campus Starbucks is a life saver! This Starbucks location accepts your student ID card as a type of payment and is a 5 minute walk from most freshman dorms!
00:25
Bbb gym!
Dorms
The BBB gym is attached to the residence hall so you don't have to go outside in the brutal winters to get to the work out facility. Other gyms on campus include the Women's Building, Archibald, Marshall Square mall gym, Ernie etc. To get inside the gyms you nee dot bring your student ID and other swipe in or sign in by hand before entering the facility!
00:28
Hungry? check out the brockway dining hall
Food
The Brockway dining hall is connected to the rest of the building so you don't have to go outside if you're feeling hungry! A different menu is served every day and all you need to get inside is your student ID card. The only downside to this dining hall is the fact that it closes at 7:30 pm, however the rest of the dining halls on campus stay open until 9 pm daily. (PS. During finals week all dining halls stay open until midnight!)
00:07
All good things must come to an end!
Campus
Always remember, GO ORANGE!!
00:16
Welcome to syracuse university!
Campus
Hey, CampusReel. My name is Elizabeth, and I am so excited to show you around my 2nd home, Syracuse University in central upstate New York.
