CUNY Brooklyn College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do CUNY Brooklyn College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for CUNY Brooklyn College , so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of CUNY Brooklyn College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do CUNY Brooklyn College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your CUNY Brooklyn College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring CUNY Brooklyn College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Brooklyn, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at CUNY Brooklyn College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Brooklyn weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The CUNY Brooklyn College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do CUNY Brooklyn College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Brooklyn College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because CUNY Brooklyn College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Brooklyn if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the CUNY Brooklyn College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at CUNY Brooklyn College ?

Below is a list of every CUNY Brooklyn College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a CUNY Brooklyn College tour?

All CampusReel tours for CUNY Brooklyn College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see CUNY Brooklyn College students!

What is city Brooklyn, NY like?

Brooklyn is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at CUNY Brooklyn College .

Who are the tour guides for CUNY Brooklyn College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at CUNY Brooklyn College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of CUNY Brooklyn College tours:

CUNY Brooklyn College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if CUNY Brooklyn College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Brooklyn and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting CUNY Brooklyn College in person.

Bc campus reel intro
Nerea Blanco Interview
Hi I'm Nerea and I'll be your guide for this virtual tour of Brooklyn College. Ready to get the inside scoop?
Apartment tour
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Like most students, I live in an apartment off-campus. After living in the dorms for a year, I decided this was the right choice for me. It costs less than living in the residence hall so I save money, and I get so much more space and freedom. This is not a college-owned apartment, it is my own that I found with a realtor. I just wanted to give an example of what a New York City apartment may be like for those who have never seen one. Not all look the same, but I would say based on the ones I have seen (especially the ones close to campus) that this is on average a good example.
Interview with a film student: maria
Nerea Blanco Interview
I caught up with Maria in a study room in the West End Building (WEB), the building where Maria spends most of her time on campus. In the WEB, she engages in campus social life with some of the student clubs and also takes most of her classes in the building. Maria discusses what life at BC is like for her, what she likes and dislikes about college, and more!
Interview with a prls and art history major: daniel
Nerea Blanco Interview
In this interview, Daniel discusses what life at Brooklyn College is like for him on a windy but sunny day at the Brooklyn College lily pond. Daniel is a Puerto Rican student who moved to NYC to attend Brooklyn College. He is double majoring in Puerto Rican and Latino Studies and Art History. Daniel is an activist and artist on Instagram at @daniel.vazart
Boylan hall tour pt. 1
Nerea Blanco Campus
Boylan Hall: 6 floors of history, English, languages, art history, studio art, and the dining hall.
General education & advice for picking classes
Nerea Blanco Academics
Advice for how to pick your classes freshman and sophomore year, and giving advice for how to pick your major if you are still unsure.
Whitehead hall tour
Nerea Blanco Campus
Tour of Whitehead Hall, including our little "Library Cafe" which is open to students for 24 hours a day!
Our beautiful quad
Nerea Blanco
I talk about the Quads and what happens outside on the green campus grass!
Meet the comedy club
Nerea Blanco Campus
Recently met the creator of the brand-new comedy club on campus and asked her if she and some fellow members would talk to me about the club!
Library tour part 2
Nerea Blanco Campus
Part 2 of my Library Tour!
