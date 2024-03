How effective are Elon University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Elon University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Elon University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Elon University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Elon University campus by taking you around Elon. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Elon University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Elon University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Elon University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Elon University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Elon University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Elon University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Elon University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Elon University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Elon University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Elon University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Elon University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Elon University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Elon University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Elon University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Elon University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Elon University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Elon University and Elon during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

