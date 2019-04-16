Sign Up
Valdosta State University (VSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Valdosta State University (VSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Valdosta State University (VSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Valdosta State University (VSU) campus by taking you around Valdosta. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Valdosta State University (VSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Valdosta State University (VSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Valdosta State University (VSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Valdosta State University (VSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Valdosta State University (VSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Valdosta State University (VSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Valdosta State University (VSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Valdosta State University (VSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Valdosta State University (VSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Valdosta State University (VSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Valdosta State University (VSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Valdosta State University (VSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Valdosta State University (VSU) and Valdosta during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:48
Hi my name is leah rowell
Leah Rowell Interview
Hi My name is Leah Rowell. I am introducing myself and telling you about myself and what I am doing at VSU.
01:04
Fine art building
Leah Rowell Academics
I was headed to my class in the Fine Arts building and wanted to tell everyone why I loved it.
01:24
Fine arts building part 2
Leah Rowell Academics
I continued my tour in the Fine Arts building and showing all the types of art, people have created.
00:39
Fine arts building part 3
Leah Rowell Academics
The is part 3 of my tour at the Fine Arts Building. I went to the Fine Arts gallery to see the paintings and drawings students made.
01:27
Social life part 1
Leah Rowell Campus
I explored campus to give a brief look at the university.
01:14
Emily regeski
Leah Rowell Interview
I got to interview one of my classmates who explains why she chose VSU and her major.
01:27
Emily regeski's dorm
Leah Rowell Dorms
My classmate Emily showed me her dorm and what it's like living in a dorm.
01:16
Student fun
Leah Rowell Campus
The students had a water balloon and pie-smashing fun as one of the many fun things we do on campus.
01:45
Student fun part 2
Leah Rowell Campus
This part 2 of Student Life. The students on campus had an amazing time having fun and dancing with lots of laughter.
02:21
Bailey science center
Leah Rowell Academics
I got to tour the Bailey Science Center. The building is where you take science and lab classes.
