The University of Tampa (UT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The University of Tampa (UT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The University of Tampa (UT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The University of Tampa (UT) campus by taking you around Tampa. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The University of Tampa (UT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of Tampa (UT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The University of Tampa (UT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The University of Tampa (UT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The University of Tampa (UT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The University of Tampa (UT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of The University of Tampa (UT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The University of Tampa (UT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The University of Tampa (UT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The University of Tampa (UT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The University of Tampa (UT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The University of Tampa (UT). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The University of Tampa (UT) and Tampa during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:20
Meet lily! welcome to the university of tampa!
Lily Wiggle Campus
Hi, my name is Lily and I’m a freshman here at The University of Tampa. Welcome! I am so excited to give you an inside look at life here at UT. I'm originally from Buffalo, New York but I've lived in Florida for the past eight years. I'm a New Media major and I'm minoring in marketing. Let's start exploring!
02:37
Tour of the famous plant hall
Lily Wiggle Academics
Plant Hall (formally the Tampa Bay Hotel) is where UT got its start. This was the first building built over one hundred years ago. Follow Lily as she gives a tour of the massive building and gives some insight on what happens inside, including concerts and classes.
01:34
A tour of plant park
Lily Wiggle Campus
Plant Park is a student favorite. It's a great place to study, bring your lunch or just literally hang (in a hammock). It's right on the river and across the stream from downtown so it can be a little noisy but it makes up for it with the view. Since it's so pretty, there are always many photographers and their subjects taking pictures on the weekends among the many students who like to spend their Saturday afternoons napping by the water.
02:43
Talk with princess, a senior at ut!
Lily Wiggle Academics
Meet Princess, a senior here at UT! In this interview she discusses some of the highlights of attending UT, as well as some of the challenges of navigating your four years here.
02:58
A very honest interview w ut student, collin
Lily Wiggle Academics
Sit down and have a very honest conversation with Collin, a freshman here at UT. He shares his thoughts on the academics, fellow students and dining options on campus.
03:47
A dorm tour in smiley hall
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Smiley Hall is UT's smallest residence hall on campus (population wise) and has recently been completely renovated. While doubles in Smiley are small, when the furniture is arranged properly it can be made to feel very spacious and homey. There are no communal bathrooms in any of the residence halls at UT. Instead, most rooms are connected to the room next door by a bathroom. In this dorm, the bathroom is shared by four people.
02:03
Dorm essentials for ut
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Living on campus is fun but it's even better when you come prepared for the problems that arise when living in a small dorm.
02:56
Dorming at university of tampa
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Dorming on campus is great! As a freshman there are many options and the dorms (especially Smiley Hall) are very nice. As you progress though, getting housing on campus becomes difficult so many students choose to move off of campus.
02:11
Tour of sykes college of business
Lily Wiggle Academics
The Sykes College of Business is rated number seven in the country for most valuable business school. It is three floors tall and full of updated classrooms. Watch Lily give an extensive tour of the building and what it has to offer.
02:07
Lily's major and classes
Lily Wiggle Academics
Lily explains what majoring in New Media means and the classes she's currently taking.
