CAMPUSREEL

Elon University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Elon University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 72 tour videos for Elon University , so you can expect to spend between 216 to 360 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Elon University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Elon University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Elon University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Elon University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Elon, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Elon University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Elon weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Elon University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Elon University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Elon University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Elon University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Elon if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Elon University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Elon University ?

Below is a list of every Elon University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Elon University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Elon University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Elon University students!

What is city Elon, NC like?

Elon is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Elon University .

Who are the tour guides for Elon University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Elon University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Elon University tours:

Elon University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Elon University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Elon and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Elon University in person.

01:24
About me!
Campus
Learn a little about me! A Boston based second year majoring in marketing and strategic communications! Singer, tour guide, leadership fellow and sorority girl!
01:36
Admissions and weather!
Academics
It is a hot as anything day down here in Elon! check out where you'd come for a tour and see a typical Elon brick pathway on my way to the dining commons.
00:26
Alamance fountain
Campus
Alamance fountain is BEAUTIFUL. I love hanging here before classes to read and catch up on homework!
01:15
Arts culture
Academics
Elon loves its arts programs! If you're looking for an a cappella heaven, we might be the place for you! Arts events are really well attended at Elon!
01:04
Fraternity row!
Dorms
02:24
The business school
Academics
The business school at Elon is one of my many homes. Professors here are super engaging and love to interact with students taking advantage of the small student to professor ratio!
02:05
The communications school
Academics
As a strategic communications major I spend a lot of time in the com school! A super great place to study and awesome classroom climates!
01:24
Dining information
Food
How meal plans work at Elon. All access basic, plus seven and plus 14!
04:01
Dorm tour-global
Dorms
Global is where I have lived for the past 2 years and I absolutely love it. The central location and close proximity to lakeside dining hall and lake mary nell makes it the perfect spot for me.
00:51
Elon downtown
Elon Downtown has a great pizza place, ice cream, coffee and bookstore. Also its walkable from any part of campus.
