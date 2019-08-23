Sign Up
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)

2024 USF Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 66.0% of freshman live on campus at USF?

What type of housing does USF provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at USF, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 33.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 12.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true 4.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 46.0

What are the dorms like at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) dorm rooms?

The University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

00:56
Check out janel's dorm room in cypress c
Dorms
This is a quick tour of my room in Cypress C apartments on campus! I live with three other roommates and I share a bathroom with one!
01:36
Life in a jp pod
Dorms
We are in what is called a "pod" in Juniper Poplar. The pod is the living room/common area that is right outside each dorm room. As you can tell, pod life leads to making friends much easier and quicker than if you don't have a well used common space. It's also really helpful for when you're doing homework and if you need to ask someone for help. The biggest drawback of living in a pod-style dorm such as JP is that if you're a light sleeper, it can get really loud when people stay up late. my room was right where I was filming and I had to sleep with headphones in every night to drown out the people in the pod. If you're a light sleeper, I suggest a room closer to the staircase or to the entrance to the pod.
04:51
Usf dorm room options
Brittany Williams Dorms
Today I am taking to you guys about the dorm and housing options on USF Campus. With the addition of several brand-new dorms last year, there are surely many options to choose from. In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegedorm #USF #dorm USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNqJONSTS7rR00K4tCp2y5_w0DtqgYIb ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstreamdiy Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu
02:53
Life in juniper poplar
Dorms
Juniper-Poplar, more commonly known as JP is a suite-style dorm that houses students of all ages. I lived here my first year on campus, but have since moved to a new complex that is for upperclassmen only. Because of this, I filmed Henry, a freshman ZAP student showing off his dorm. He walks through what it's like being new to campus and his short experience so far.
08:07
Dorm room tour | usf
Brittany Williams Dorms
IT’S FINALLY HERE!!! I’ve been waiting so long to show you guys my dorm and now is time. Join me on my USF dorm room tour and if there is anything you’d like to see in more detail, for example my makeup organization or general desk organization, just let me know in the comments down below. Hope you enjoy!! In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstrea... Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu
08:14
Usf move in day!! (2018)
Alex Karpovage Dorms
Move in day is perhaps the most important day of them all. You are able to see the activity behind moving in and seeing new and familiar faces. The college life hits right back in the face and provides for another exciting time of transition. This video gives you a look-in to see what the social life, dorm life, and academic life is like. I hope you can live in the moment with me as you watch my experience to better help yours! Go bulls!
10:20
Usf tips/tricks: moving in!!
Alex Karpovage Dorms
Us college students find it challenging to make the move-in process as less chaotic as possible. With these seven tips and tricks, I am going to help you move-in efficiently and hopefully in a peaceful manner. You’re going to be prepared and get a glimpse of what to expect!
01:38
Jamie takes you to cypress on campus apartment
Dorms
There are three different types of housing options, apartment, suite and traditional style. There are around 15 different dorms at the school. We actually in the last 2 years have gotten five new beautiful dorms I would suggest freshmen to live on campus there first year because it really helps you meet new people and get to know USF. Living on campus is in experience that everyone should have.
02:56
Inside my dorm
Dorms
I live in the Magnolia complex which is an apartment style dorm right next to Juniper Poplar. It is mostly upperclassmen, however, I wanted to show you guys how I live and maybe give a little bit of decor inspiration. It still has a lot to go to be as homey as I like, but it's a start on a budget. There are so many things you can do to spruce up your home on a budget. Look at Pinterest for inspiration, and hit up Target and Walmart for supplies. Youtube is another great resource for DIYs, which can save you lots of money.

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) 4202 E Fowler Ave

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Building D

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Cypress Apartments

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Juniper-Poplar Hall

