Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) campus by taking you around Rochester. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and Rochester during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:46
Meet snow
Michelle Snow
Hey guys I'm Snow a first year film production major at RIT! I can't wait to show you an inside look of my time here at RIT! For best quality watch in 1080p ;)
01:00
Meet nolan
Nolan Kearney Interview
Hey Guys, My name is Nolan Kearney and this is a introduction to me and what I will be doing in my RIT vlogs.
01:08
Meet yohermry
Yohermry Kpodo Interview
An introduction.
02:47
Meet ariel and why i chose rit
Ariel Roberts Interview
Hello! My name is Ariel and this is my first video! In the video I explain a little bit about who I am, why I chose RIT, and the kind of content I'm looking forward to making in the near future.
00:58
Meet kim
Kim Ngo
Introduction to Kim Ngo's Channel
00:55
Meet nidhi - rit international student
Nidhi Baindur Interview
Hey! My name is Nidhi . I am a freshman at RIT, majoring in Science Exploration. I am excited to share my RIT journey and experience. Stay tuned!
08:31
My weekend at rit with kim
Kim Ngo
Day in the life of an RIT student - weekend edition!
10:37
Day in the life of a rit film major
Michelle Snow Academics
This is a day in the life of a film major at RIT! I tried to capture many different parts of campus like the post office, tunnels, fun classes, dining, and even laundry! I hope you enjoy :)
07:26
Science exploration at rit
Nidhi Baindur Academics
Are you confused about your dream major in STEM? Do you want to explore the different ways science is used to solve modern-day problems? Well, search no more because Science exploration might be the perfect fit for you! Hello! My name is Nidhi and I am a first-year student in the Science Exploration program at RIT. Play the video to have an insight into the program!
03:02
Meet anna l.
Anna Rose Layden
hey there! i'm anna, a fourth year photo student at rochester institute of technology. i'm from chesco, pa, and i'm excited to share my life as an RIT tiger with you!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved