Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

George Washington University (GWU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do George Washington University (GWU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 78 tour videos for George Washington University (GWU), so you can expect to spend between 234 to 390 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of George Washington University (GWU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do George Washington University (GWU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your George Washington University (GWU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring George Washington University (GWU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Washington, DC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at George Washington University (GWU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Washington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The George Washington University (GWU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do George Washington University (GWU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of George Washington University (GWU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because George Washington University (GWU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Washington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the George Washington University (GWU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at George Washington University (GWU)?

Below is a list of every George Washington University (GWU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a George Washington University (GWU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for George Washington University (GWU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see George Washington University (GWU) students!

What is city Washington, DC like?

Washington is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at George Washington University (GWU).

Who are the tour guides for George Washington University (GWU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at George Washington University (GWU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of George Washington University (GWU) tours:

George Washington University (GWU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if George Washington University (GWU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Washington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting George Washington University (GWU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:41
Skye welcoming you to gw!
Campus
Skye a freshman at The George Washington University explaining personal background and surrounding area.
00:40
The legend of our hippo
Campus
You must know the legend of the Hippo when becoming a GW student! It is our actual spirit animal and unofficial mascot!
01:06
Main quad, kogan plaza tour
Campus
Skye explains Kogan Plaza and explains District house and the concept of Inifinity's how, clubs or students with common interests can live together.
01:02
Gelman library tour
Academics
Explains the dynamic of the Gelman Library system
02:13
Gelman library research center
Academics
Skye explains how the Gelman Library is home to the National Archives and has a research center that has important primary sources than can be used in research papers.
03:12
Skye interviews his friend abigail!
Campus
Abigail is American but lived in Austria for 6 years but found her home back in the states at GW
01:25
Skye's commute to class
Campus
Skye showing is walk to his comparative politics class in the morning up on the Mount Vernon Campus.
01:13
Science and engineering hall
Academics
The Science and Engineering Hall is the newest academic building on campus and has all new facilities.
00:53
Marvin center
The Marvin Center is essentially the campus student center, it as the admissions welcome center, offices for clubs, career center, financial aid office, meeting rooms, radio station, theater space and Panera
01:14
A typical class room in ames hall
Academics
Skye describes Ames hall and gives a tour of the classroom there.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved