How long do George Washington University (GWU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 78 tour videos for George Washington University (GWU), so you can expect to spend between 234 to 390 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of George Washington University (GWU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do George Washington University (GWU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your George Washington University (GWU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring George Washington University (GWU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Washington, DC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at George Washington University (GWU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Washington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The George Washington University (GWU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do George Washington University (GWU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of George Washington University (GWU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because George Washington University (GWU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Washington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the George Washington University (GWU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at George Washington University (GWU)?

Below is a list of every George Washington University (GWU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a George Washington University (GWU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for George Washington University (GWU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see George Washington University (GWU) students!

What is city Washington, DC like?

Washington is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at George Washington University (GWU).

Who are the tour guides for George Washington University (GWU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at George Washington University (GWU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of George Washington University (GWU) tours:

George Washington University (GWU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if George Washington University (GWU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Washington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting George Washington University (GWU) in person.

