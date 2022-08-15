Sign Up
University of South Carolina Aiken Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of South Carolina Aiken is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of South Carolina Aiken vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of South Carolina Aiken campus by taking you around Aiken. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of South Carolina Aiken in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Carolina Aiken is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of South Carolina Aiken people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of South Carolina Aiken and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of South Carolina Aiken in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of South Carolina Aiken?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of South Carolina Aiken places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of South Carolina Aiken on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of South Carolina Aiken in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of South Carolina Aiken virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of South Carolina Aiken in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of South Carolina Aiken. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of South Carolina Aiken and Aiken during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

