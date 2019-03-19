Sign Up
Biola University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Biola University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Biola University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Biola University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Biola University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Biola University campus by taking you around La Mirada. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Biola University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Biola University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Biola University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Biola University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Biola University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Biola University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Biola University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Biola University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Biola University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Biola University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Biola University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Biola University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Biola University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Biola University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Biola University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Biola University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Biola University and La Mirada during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:14
Jocelyn shows you the student union building and fluor fountain
Jocelyn Chu Campus
Jocelyn shows you Biola's infamous Fluor Fountain which is home to many chairs and tables to study, tan, and hang out with friends. She also gives a quick tour of Biola's 24-hour accessible, Student Union Building(SUB). Inside the SUB there are offices of many student run organizations like the Student Missionary Union(SMU), Student Government Association(SGA), and Student Programming and Activities(SPA).
00:49
Jocelyn shows you the fireplace pavilion
Jocelyn Chu Campus
Jocelyn shows you the Fireplace Pavilion, the home of many worship nights, concerts, and campus activities, like the Thrift Shop Pop Up. The thrift shop popup raises funds for the Student Enrichment and Intercultural Development events. Students can donate items and they are sold on campus. Other events that happen at the Fireplace Pavilion include The Eddy, an outdoor concert that is put on twice a semester where artists perform a live concert.
00:34
Jocelyn talks about metzger lawn
Jocelyn Chu Campus
Jocelyn shows you Metzger Lawn. Here where students will enjoy the sunshine and spend time with friends. This quad sits right in between the library and Calvary Chapel. It is the perfect picnic spot!
02:46
Jocelyn sits you down to talk professors
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn sits down with you to talk about what Biola's professors are like and what makes Biola class sizes special. Her experience highlights the communication studies, business administration, ad biblical studies departments, but many students around Biola have a similar experience.
01:03
Jocelyn gives a quick tour of sutherland hall
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn shows you Sutherland! This building is home to the School of Education and Peer Academic Advising. Sutherland Auditorium is where most of Biola's chapels are held. This building is crucial for every students since Peer Academic Advising is required for every student.
00:55
Jocelyn brings you inside the lim center for science, technology and health
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn brings you on a short tour of the Lim Science Center which is the newest building on Biola's campus. This building houses most of the nursing and biology classrooms and offices. She will show you a quick look at what general classrooms look like.
01:14
Jocelyn talks about the classroom experience
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn sits down and talks a little bit more about what the classroom experience is like at Biola University. To check out more statistics, go to https://www.collegefactual.com/colleges/biola-university/student-life/diversity/
00:35
Jocelyn takes you inside the business building
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn brings you inside Biola's Business Building, home of the Crowell School of Business. Classrooms here are lecture style and vary in size.
00:46
Jocelyn talks about the biola bells
Jocelyn Chu Campus
The Biola Bells originally sat on top of the original university when it was located in the heart of Los Angeles. 5 of the bells are on this structure and they ring daily, signifying chapels or times of day. This campus landmark is a great spot to meet up with friends or just admire on your way to class.
01:40
Jocelyn introduces herself and campus life
Jocelyn Chu Dorms
Jocelyn is a sophomore Communication Studies Major with a double minor in Business Administration and Biblical Studies. She is originally from Redlands, CA and loves the Southern California weather. Next year she is going to be a Resident Advisor (RA) in Hope Hall! There are seven residence halls on campus and every building has multiple RAs!
