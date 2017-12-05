Sign Up
Harvard University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Harvard University?

Visiting Harvard University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Harvard University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Cambridge as well. Remember that Cambridge is also catering to 7333 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Harvard University?

The Harvard University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Cambridge. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Harvard University
  • The Charles Hotel at Harvard University
  • Hotel Veritas in Harvard Square at Harvard University
  • Sheraton Commander Hotel at Harvard University
  • Irving House at Harvard at Harvard University
  • Harvard Square Hotel at Harvard University
  • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge at Harvard University
  • Porter Square Hotel at Harvard University
  • The Mary Prentiss Inn at Harvard University
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston - Cambridge at Harvard University

What do families do in Cambridge when they visit Harvard University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Cambridge. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Harvard University and see for yourself how the student make use of Cambridge.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Harvard University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:04
Meet sung!
Meet Sung and hear what Harvard is all about. He will tell you all about the "Harvard Introduction". When you meet anyone on campus the first thing you state is your name, grade, house, and concentration. Sung is from Hollice, Freshman, and he is undeclared leaning towards the government.
02:12
Sung discusses different types of classes and talks about "harvard time".
Academics
There are many different types of classes that you can take at Harvard. There are two types of classes that you can take, reading and problem set classes. You want to make sure that you pick a diverse group of classes. Fun fact: Harvard time is a special time system where classes don't officially start till seven minutes after the posted start time.
01:30
Sung shows lamont and houghton library while talking about boardplus
Academics
This is the Houghton Library and Lamont Library. Whether you have a late night project or a huge paper due these are the places that you want to be. Open 24/7 including a cafe these places are great for getting work done.
01:40
Sung explains the faculty club, lottery processes, and incredible guest speakers
The Harvard Faculty Club is a place where you can come eat with your teachers. If you are selected for the dinners via a lottery process you can come and have an elegant dinner with your favorite professors. Not many people are chosen. Sean Spicer, Berny Sanders, and many Supreme Court Justices have come to events here at Harvard so the lottery is the key to getting meet these people.
02:32
Sung explores the "quadfest", and discusses upperclassmen housing at the quad
Dorms
Quad Fest is a huge event where people come together and watch performances and participate in events. A great place to relax as it is completely surrounded by Harvard buildings. Food trucks are huge at Harvard's quad campus. Stop by these food trucks for great new and tasty treats to spruce up your day.
02:14
Sung talks about student housing at harvard and explains the blocking system
Dorms
Student housing at Harvard is selected at random your first year. Prior to coming to school, you fill out a quick survey and it helps place you with people who share similar interest with you as well as have similar preferences.
01:01
Meet kevin! and hear about his harvard experience
Dorms
Kevin is in UC with me the acapella group. He chose Harvard because of the resources that the school has to offer as well as the strong and smart community that Harvard has. Diversity is huge at Harvard and it makes it so interesting for students to meet new people.
03:47
Sung and kevin sit down to discuss nightlife, dining options, academics, and more!
Food
A typical night at Harvard can go many ways. There is a party scene at Harvard but for Kevin, he finds it very fun to just chill out with friends and relax. The food is considered to be pretty good, breakfast is the best out of all the meals. Work is hard but Kevin still enjoys the work because it is applicable and pertains to what he wants to do with his life.
02:07
Sung talks about the house selection process, linking blocks, and theories about the process
Dorms
There is always tension between those who live in the quad and those who live in the Riverhouses. If you ever hear about River Rats or people asking where the quad is you'll know that they are making fun of each other. When it comes time to pick your house after freshman year you get to pick your block, you and 7 other friends who will be guaranteed to live together.
00:50
Check out downtown cambridge and harvard square
Food
Sung shows you what Harvard square is all about, all the shops and restaurants that you can shop and dine at. Shake Shack, Tasty Burger and any other type of food you could imagine all in one place.
