When is the best time to visit Harvard University?

Visiting Harvard University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Harvard University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Cambridge as well. Remember that Cambridge is also catering to 7333 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Harvard University?

The Harvard University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend.

What do families do in Cambridge when they visit Harvard University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Cambridge.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Harvard University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit.

