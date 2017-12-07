Sign Up
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

Visiting Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Cambridge as well. Remember that Cambridge is also catering to 4474 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Cambridge. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Cambridge when they visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Cambridge. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and see for yourself how the student make use of Cambridge.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:28
Meet sharon! an electrical engineering and computer science major
Campus
Sharon is freshman and studies electrical engineering and computer science. Enjoy the tour!
00:55
Sharon takes you through a main quad with a variety of buildings
Campus
This is the main quad of MIT's 168 acres campus in Cambridge, MA. The whole campus spans about a mile along the Charles River, directly across from Boston, MA.
00:55
The role of greek life on campus
MIT may not be well-known for its greek life, but a large number of students participate in it. That being said, the organizations are not necessarily the center point of social life, but they do provide a good opportunity to meet new people and stay involved on campus.
00:43
Sharon explains the role of freshmen learning communities
Academics
Freshman learning communities allow first year students to engage in small, interactive classes within a community-based program. These groups also include freshman advising and frequent social activities for their members.
01:00
Walk through maseeh hall, one of the oldest dorms
Dorms
Masseh Hall is a co-ed dormitory and houses 490 students. It includes single, double, triple, and quad rooms, and also includes one of the largest dining halls on campus. It is located in the heart of campus, and the dorm motto is "Be you, with us."
00:27
Walk down ames street, which runs between the medi
Campus
Ames Street runs between the MIT Media Lab and East Campus.
00:18
The main lobby of maseeh hall, a main dorm on camp
Dorms
Maseeh Residents, referred to a Maseehdonians, use this space to host community events, such as midnight burgers overlooking the charles river.
00:46
The main entrance of mit s media lab
Food
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:12
The lobby of the mit media lab
Campus
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:32
The comparative media studies department at mit
Academics
The undergraduate program for Comparative Media students provides interdisciplinary exploration across film, television, game design, virtual worlds, interactive writing, and more.
