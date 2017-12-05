Sign Up
Dartmouth College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Dartmouth College ?

Visiting Dartmouth College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Dartmouth College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hanover as well. Remember that Hanover is also catering to 4214 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Dartmouth College ?

The Dartmouth College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hanover. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott White River Junction at Dartmouth College
  • Six South St Hotel - Hanover - Lebanon at Dartmouth College
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Hanover Lebanon at Dartmouth College
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites White River Junction at Dartmouth College
  • Hampton Inn White River Junction at Dartmouth College
  • Hilton Garden Inn Hanover Lebanon at Dartmouth College
  • Element Hanover - Lebanon at Dartmouth College
  • White River Inn & Suites at Dartmouth College
  • Trumbull House B & B at Dartmouth College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Hanover Lebanon at Dartmouth College
  • Shadylawn Motel at Dartmouth College
  • Sunset Motor Inn at Dartmouth College
  • Comfort Inn at Dartmouth College
  • Hotel Coolidge at Dartmouth College
  • Hanover Inn Dartmouth at Dartmouth College
  • Super 8 by Wyndham White River Junction at Dartmouth College
  • The Partridge House at Dartmouth College
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Lebanon/Hanover at Dartmouth College
  • Hilton Garden Inn Hanover/Lebanon at Dartmouth College
  • The Norwich Inn at Dartmouth College

What do families do in Hanover when they visit Dartmouth College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hanover. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Dartmouth College and see for yourself how the student make use of Hanover.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Dartmouth College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

A look at a day in joelle's life!
An inside look at joelle's room at dartmouth
Joelle tells you about housing at dartmouth
Students really have two places to live while at Dartmouth. Whether you live on campus or at the off-campus houses, each room will generally take the same shape and include a bed dressers and a few add-ons like shelves and maybe a desk.
Welcome to 'the green'!
While there is no quad at Dartmouth that connects the residential building they do have a great huge space called The Green!
Joelle shows you around 'the green'
How to Narrate Scenery Shots, With Joelle @ Dartmouth College: Even though Joelle is not physically in the shot, we love how she keeps the viewer engaged by contextualizing what the students are viewing in the shot. No need to pack the video with information, or get too technical with what you are describing. Pretend like a friend is asking you to show them around campus - what information would you feel the need to give them?
Hear what makes 'the green' a staple in the dartmouth community
The Green is a staple in the community because of its ability to bring together the community. On nice days you can find kids playing spike ball, frisbee and on occasion, there are farmers markets that set up in the green.
Next stop, the baker-berry library
An inside look at ffb (first floor berry)
On the way to novack cafe!
"where you come when you want grim library food..."
