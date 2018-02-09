Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Brown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Brown University ?

Visiting Brown University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Brown University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Providence as well. Remember that Providence is also catering to 6320 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Brown University ?

The Brown University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Providence. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Providence Marriott Downtown at Brown University
  • Omni Providence Hotel at Brown University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Providence Downtown at Brown University
  • Houseboat / Yacht Rental Providence at Brown University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Providence at Brown University
  • Hilton Providence at Brown University
  • Christopher Dodge House at Brown University
  • Renaissance at Brown University
  • Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel at Brown University
  • Old Court Bed and Breakfast at Brown University
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Providence Downtown at Brown University
  • Hotel Dolce Villa at Brown University
  • Hotel Providence at Brown University
  • Providence Hostel and Guesthouse at Brown University
  • Rumford Motor Inn at Brown University
  • WoodSpring Suites Providence at Brown University
  • Dye House Lofts at Brown University
  • The Dean Hotel at Brown University
  • Extended Stay America - Providence - East Providence at Brown University
  • Providence Biltmore at Brown University
  • Downcity Inn at Brown University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Providence Downtown at Brown University

What do families do in Providence when they visit Brown University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Providence. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Brown University and see for yourself how the student make use of Providence.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Brown University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:59
Meet ike! and get ready for him to take you through a day in his life
Ike is a junior studying business, entrepreneurship, and organizations. He is heavily involved around campus. Check out Bruno the Bear in the background - it has been the college's mascot since 1887.
01:15
Ike shows off "brown's beautiful main green".
The main green is considered the social hub of campus. On sunny afternoons, like today, kids hang out and do work, play frisbee, and a ton of other activities.
00:29
Take a stroll with tomi through the main green at brown
The main green at Brown is part of the original 8-acre campus. Concerts, dances, exhibits and more all take place here, along with day-to-day activities like frisbee.
00:24
Tomi stops for a quick frisbee toss on the quad
A typical college stereotype: students play frisbee. It's definitely true, at least at Brown.
00:47
Tomi shows you around his dorm room at brown
Dorms
Tomi is a junior from Nigeria living in housing specifically for international students.
00:31
Tomi asks manu why he chose brown
Campus
Manu, president of the International House, explain his reasoning for choosing Brown - the community atmosphere.
00:36
Take a walk with tomi through his dorm hallway
Dorms
Freshmen live with a roommate in units of 50 to 60 1st years. Following freshman year, upperclassmen pick their own rooms, such as a single or with friends in a suite or apartment, through a housing lottery system.
01:20
Welcome to "hotel andrews" - the freshman dorms at brown
Dorms
Hotel Andrews is a large semi-quad structure made of a main terrace and two winged dorms connected on both sides. The wings, East and West Andrews, along with the main hall, create a space known as Andrews Commons.
00:42
Ollie and tomi introduce the main dining hall on campus: the ratty
Food
Tomi considers The Ratty the number 1 eatery on campus. The Ratty is a buffet-style dining hall and is open from 7am to 7:30pm and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
00:17
Check out the main eatery on campus: the ratty
Food
The Sharpe Refectory, better known as "The Ratty", was renovated in 2017 to provide more and better meal options on campus. The salad bar was doubled in size and three new serving stations were made to provide on-demand omelettes, pastas, pizza and sandwiches.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved