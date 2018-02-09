CAMPUSREEL
Brown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit Brown University ?
Visiting Brown University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Brown University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Providence as well. Remember that Providence is also catering to 6320 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit Brown University ?
The Brown University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Providence. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Providence Marriott Downtown at Brown University
- Omni Providence Hotel at Brown University
- Courtyard by Marriott Providence Downtown at Brown University
- Houseboat / Yacht Rental Providence at Brown University
- Hilton Garden Inn Providence at Brown University
- Hilton Providence at Brown University
- Christopher Dodge House at Brown University
- Renaissance at Brown University
- Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel at Brown University
- Old Court Bed and Breakfast at Brown University
- Hampton Inn & Suites Providence Downtown at Brown University
- Hotel Dolce Villa at Brown University
- Hotel Providence at Brown University
- Providence Hostel and Guesthouse at Brown University
- Rumford Motor Inn at Brown University
- WoodSpring Suites Providence at Brown University
- Dye House Lofts at Brown University
- The Dean Hotel at Brown University
- Extended Stay America - Providence - East Providence at Brown University
- Providence Biltmore at Brown University
- Downcity Inn at Brown University
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Providence Downtown at Brown University
What do families do in Providence when they visit Brown University ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Providence. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Brown University and see for yourself how the student make use of Providence.
What buildings should I look at when I visit Brown University ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- V-Dub at Brown University
- Den Den Café Asiana at Brown University
- Quiet Green at Brown University
- Salomon Center at Brown University
- Pembroke Campus at Brown University
- Andrews Hall at Brown University
- Van Wickle Gates at Brown University
- Andrews Commons at Brown University
- Stephen Robert '62 Campus Center at Brown University
- Wriston Quadrangle at Brown University
- Andrews Hall at Brown University
- Nelson Fitness Center at Brown University
- Macmillan Hall at Brown University
- Department of Religious Studies at Brown University
- Brown University Sciences Library at Brown University
- Patriot's Court at Brown University
- Sharpe Refectory Dining Hall at Brown University
- Page-Robinson Hall at Brown University
- Brown University at Brown University
- Wayland Arch at Brown University
- Brown University College Green at Brown University
- Emery-Woolley Dormitory at Brown University
- Erickson Athletic Complex at Brown University
- Ruth J. Simmons Quadrangle at Brown University
- Randall Financial Group, LLC at Brown University
- Buxton House at Brown University
- Wayland Ave at Brown University
- The Walk (North) at Brown University
- Downtown Providence at Brown University
- Annmary Brown Memorial at Brown University
- Wickenden St at Brown University
- Thayer St at Brown University
- John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Library at Brown University
- Memorial Park at Brown University
- Sidney E Frank Hall for Life Sciences at Brown University
Check out these related virtual tours: