Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Yale University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Yale University ?

Visiting Yale University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Yale University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New Haven as well. Remember that New Haven is also catering to 5528 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Yale University ?

The Yale University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New Haven. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • The Study at Yale Hotel at Yale University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites New Haven at Yale University
  • Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale at Yale University
  • Courtyard by Marriott New Haven at Yale at Yale University
  • Three Judges Motor Lodge at Yale University
  • Super 8 by Wyndham West Haven at Yale University
  • The Suites at Yale - New Haven at Yale University
  • Econo Lodge at Yale University
  • Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven - South - West Haven at Yale University
  • New Haven Inn at Yale University
  • Farnam Guest House at Yale University
  • West Haven Connecticut Rooms at Yale University
  • New Haven Village Suites at Yale University
  • New Haven Hotel at Yale University
  • New Haven Inn at Yale University
  • The Regal Inn at Yale University
  • ARTlab Metro 280 at Yale University
  • Austin Street Inn at Yale University
  • Days Inn by Wyndham New Haven at Yale University
  • Best Western Executive Hotel of New Haven-West Haven at Yale University
  • New Haven Historic Mansion at Yale University
  • Quality Inn East Haven - New Haven at Yale University

What do families do in New Haven when they visit Yale University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New Haven. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Yale University and see for yourself how the student make use of New Haven.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Yale University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:38
Meet harold! and get ready to experience yale, through his eyes
Academics
Hey Guys! My name is Harold and I'm super excited to show you guys what it means to be a part of the Yale Community. We are currently in Sterling Memorial Library, which is one of Yale's most impressive buildings, and my personal favorite!
00:56
Harold gives you a tour of ezra stiles college
Dorms
We are now walking through Ezra Stiles college, one of the residential colleges here at Yale. Ezra Stiles is known for having the best dining hall on campus, with some of the most amazing pizza you will ever have!
00:32
Harold admires some architecture on campus
Campus
One of my favorite things about Yale is the BEAUTIFUL architecture on Campus. Whenever I'm stressed out or just want some time to myself I love walking through campus and admiring the buildings.
00:25
Views from outside payne whitney gym!
Campus
Payne Whitney Gym is the largest gym at Yale. It is a 14 story building, with tons of different exercise facilities including dance studios, swimming pools, saunas and so much more!
01:23
Harold shows you one of the largest lecture halls at yale!
Academics
Welcome to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall, one of the largest lecture halls on campus! The main auditorium in the building can hold 414 people, while the smaller seminar rooms where sections meet generally hold around 20-35 students. Its really awesome to be able to experience both the huge lecture hall settings, as well as smaller sections where you can really dig into the material!
00:36
Harold takes you through the becton engineering and applied science center
Academics
Welcome to the Becton Engineering and Applied Science Center! This is where many Engineering classes, as well at the CEID (Center for Engineering and Design)
00:34
A glimpse at the department of computer science
Academics
Welcome to Arthur K. Watson Hall. This is where all of the CompSci classes are held! The CompSci department has increasingly experienced collaborations with other disciplines at Yale, including psychology, business, statistics, music, medicine, physics and more.
01:14
Harold gives you a tour of rosenkranz hall- the polisci/public affairs building
Academics
Welcome to Rosenkranz Hall! As a Political Science major I spend a ton of time in this building, and have really grown to love the small class sizes offered in this building. Small, discussion based classes are a great way to dig into material that may be glossed over in a larger lecture-style class!
01:53
Harold breaks down the residential college system at yale
Dorms
Every year Freshmen get sorted into one of the 14 residential colleges. Most of the Freshmen do live on Old Campus; however, there is still a large Freshman community living in their actual college from the start of their Yale careers!
00:37
Views from benjamin franklin college
Dorms
Welcome to Benjamin Franklin College!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved