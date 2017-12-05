How long do Harvard University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for Harvard University, so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Harvard University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Harvard University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Harvard University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Harvard University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cambridge, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Harvard University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cambridge weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Harvard University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Harvard University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Harvard University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Harvard University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cambridge if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Harvard University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Harvard University?

Below is a list of every Harvard University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Harvard University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Harvard University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Harvard University students!

What is city Cambridge, MA like?

Cambridge is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Harvard University.

Who are the tour guides for Harvard University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Harvard University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Harvard University tours:

Harvard University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Harvard University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cambridge and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Harvard University in person.

