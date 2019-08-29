How long do North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 4 tour videos for North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T), so you can expect to spend between 12 to 20 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Greensboro, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Greensboro weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Greensboro if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)?

Below is a list of every North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) tour?

All CampusReel tours for North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) students!

What is city Greensboro, NC like?

Greensboro is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T).

Who are the tour guides for North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) tours:

North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Greensboro and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) in person.

