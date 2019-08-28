Sign Up
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 5 tour videos for Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), so you can expect to spend between 15 to 25 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Indianapolis, IN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Indianapolis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Indianapolis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)?

Below is a list of every Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) students!

What is city Indianapolis, IN like?

Indianapolis is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Who are the tour guides for Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) tours:

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Indianapolis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) in person.

09:20
College move in day
Leslie Villalobos Dorms
Spend some time with me as I move into IUPU!
19:17
General information about iupui
Kori Wright Campus
In this video, I provide you guys with some general information about IUPUI, what I like about this campus, why chose it, and some things that they could work on! I'm coming from the perspective of a small town girl as well as an Asian American attending IUPUI. I tried to play all sides of this so that you could get as many perspectives as possible. I talk about topics ranging from academics, dorm life, my social life, etc.
15:29
College week in my life at iupui
Kori Wright
What does s typical day look like for an IUPUI student? Well, this! IUPUI's campus may be small, but we like to consider all of downtown Indianapolis our campus! There is soooo much to do here such as walking the Canal, exploring new restaurants, carriage rides, good shopping, and so much more! In this particular video, this was a week close to finals, so I had a lot of studying to do. In addition, I attended the Asian Heritage Fashion Show in which Asian culture is expressed through fashion (this was funded by the Asian Student Union here on campus).
12:34
What to bring to college!
Kori Wright Dorms
As a freshmen, I lived in Ball Hall. This dorm is strictly for freshmen only (along with the Tower, another residence hall) and it is currently undergoing some much needed renovation (should be done by 2021-2022). In this video, I am giving you ideas of what you might need to bring to college based on my experience. Some of the things I mention, you might not have to bring depending on your situation. This is just meant to give you an idea of what you could bring to your dorm!
15:09
Apartment tour at iupui
Kori Wright Campus
Last year, at IUPUI, I lived in Ball Hall! It is strictly for freshmen only and it is currently in the process of being updated (which should be completed by 2021-2022). This year as a sophomore, I get to live at an apartment! I have 3 other roommates, but you can also apply for a one bedroom or a two bedroom as well. I went with the apartment route for housing this year, because the dorm I would've been put in would be way too expensive.There are several apartments around the IUPUI campus that are a short distance away (10-15 walk on average). If you don't feel like walking, IUPUI has a shuttle program that runs all over campus, and will even go close to the heart of the city.
