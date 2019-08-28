Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) campus by taking you around Indianapolis. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) and Indianapolis during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
09:20
College move in day
Leslie Villalobos Dorms
Spend some time with me as I move into IUPU!
19:17
General information about iupui
Kori Wright Campus
In this video, I provide you guys with some general information about IUPUI, what I like about this campus, why chose it, and some things that they could work on! I'm coming from the perspective of a small town girl as well as an Asian American attending IUPUI. I tried to play all sides of this so that you could get as many perspectives as possible. I talk about topics ranging from academics, dorm life, my social life, etc.
15:29
College week in my life at iupui
Kori Wright
What does s typical day look like for an IUPUI student? Well, this! IUPUI's campus may be small, but we like to consider all of downtown Indianapolis our campus! There is soooo much to do here such as walking the Canal, exploring new restaurants, carriage rides, good shopping, and so much more! In this particular video, this was a week close to finals, so I had a lot of studying to do. In addition, I attended the Asian Heritage Fashion Show in which Asian culture is expressed through fashion (this was funded by the Asian Student Union here on campus).
12:34
What to bring to college!
Kori Wright Dorms
As a freshmen, I lived in Ball Hall. This dorm is strictly for freshmen only (along with the Tower, another residence hall) and it is currently undergoing some much needed renovation (should be done by 2021-2022). In this video, I am giving you ideas of what you might need to bring to college based on my experience. Some of the things I mention, you might not have to bring depending on your situation. This is just meant to give you an idea of what you could bring to your dorm!
15:09
Apartment tour at iupui
Kori Wright Campus
Last year, at IUPUI, I lived in Ball Hall! It is strictly for freshmen only and it is currently in the process of being updated (which should be completed by 2021-2022). This year as a sophomore, I get to live at an apartment! I have 3 other roommates, but you can also apply for a one bedroom or a two bedroom as well. I went with the apartment route for housing this year, because the dorm I would've been put in would be way too expensive.There are several apartments around the IUPUI campus that are a short distance away (10-15 walk on average). If you don't feel like walking, IUPUI has a shuttle program that runs all over campus, and will even go close to the heart of the city.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved