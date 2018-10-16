Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Michigan State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Michigan State University (MSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for Michigan State University (MSU), so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Michigan State University (MSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Michigan State University (MSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Michigan State University (MSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Michigan State University (MSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as East Lansing, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Michigan State University (MSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. East Lansing weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Michigan State University (MSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Michigan State University (MSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Michigan State University (MSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Michigan State University (MSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore East Lansing if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Michigan State University (MSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Michigan State University (MSU)?

Below is a list of every Michigan State University (MSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Michigan State University (MSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Michigan State University (MSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Michigan State University (MSU) students!

What is city East Lansing, MI like?

East Lansing is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Michigan State University (MSU).

Who are the tour guides for Michigan State University (MSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Michigan State University (MSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Michigan State University (MSU) tours:

Michigan State University (MSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Michigan State University (MSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, East Lansing and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Michigan State University (MSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:42
Intro!
Campus
GO GREEN! Hello everyone! My name is Meagan and I will be your tour guide for Michigan State University! For most of my freshman year I was undecided but now I am an advertising management major. I came to MSU because I loved how big it is (over 50,000 students!) and how diverse it is! I hope you enjoy this tour!
03:03
Dorm room tour
Dorms
This is my dorm room! I live in a suite style which means you would have one roommate and share a bathroom with your two suite mates. Then there is also community style which means you just have your roommate and you share a large bathroom with your entire hall and that gets cleaned on the daily. When signing up for housing they will inform you on which dorms have which style.
02:45
How to find your roommate!
Dorms
I found my roommate freshmen year through Roomsync on Facebook! It was extremely helpful and was kind of like a dating website where it would give you suggestions on who you would mesh well with. It ended up working great for me and I would suggest this rather than going in blind.
01:59
What the professors are like
Academics
The student faculty ratio is 16:1 at MSU. I have been very impressed with how much the professors here really care about their students and want them to succeed. They love it when students email them questions and come to their office hours because it means they want to learn. Some advice, definitely take advantage of their office hours because it can only benefit you.
02:39
The meal plan
Food
We have unlimited meal plans! There is a silver, gold, and platinum meal plan for students who live on campus. Silver is the cheapest and just has unlimited swipes. Gold has additional swipes for guest passes. Platinum has additional swipes for guest passes as well as money on it that can be used like a credit card.
01:55
Academic building: wells hall
Academics
This one of our academic buildings called Wells Hall. It serves mainly as a mathematical building but also contains other classes like communication. It includes a Starbucks which is very popular considering it is in the middle of campus. Also it has a really good resource called the Math Help Center, where students can go and receive free tutoring for their math class.
01:43
Sports: basketball, football, hockey & intramural
Football, Basketball, and Hockey are the most popular at MSU. If you have any love for sports you will love MSU because Spartans really go all out. And if you ever want to just play sports for fun you can always join a intramural team and compete against other teams! They have all kinds of sports.
02:41
Sparty's market
Food
Sparty's is one of the most attractive things about MSU, strategically located all over campus! It kind of acts like a gas station market where there is a ton of snacks but also necessary things you would need. And all students containing the unlimited meal pass (students who live on campus) get to have free combos 6 out of the 7 days a week! A combo is 3 items that you can take out of Spartys for free!
01:39
Sparty statue & the river
Campus
Sorry that you can't really see the statue because it looks so far away on a GoPro but hopefully the street view will help! All Spartans are very proud with their statue and as you can see people are very protective over it guarding it days before we play our rival school in football. Also MSU has a very beautiful river, Red Cedar, that flows through the center of Campus!
01:17
Sports: soccer, softball, baseball
Campus
Other than football, basketball, and hockey, all other sports are free to attend for MSU students! Say you and your friends can't come up with something to do one afternoon, just head over to the baseball field!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved