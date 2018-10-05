Sign Up
Central Michigan University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Central Michigan University (CMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Central Michigan University (CMU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Central Michigan University (CMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Central Michigan University (CMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Central Michigan University (CMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Central Michigan University (CMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mount Pleasant, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Central Michigan University (CMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mount Pleasant weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Central Michigan University (CMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Central Michigan University (CMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Central Michigan University (CMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Central Michigan University (CMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mount Pleasant if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Central Michigan University (CMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Central Michigan University (CMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Central Michigan University (CMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Central Michigan University (CMU) students!

What is city Mount Pleasant, MI like?

Mount Pleasant is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Central Michigan University (CMU).

Who are the tour guides for Central Michigan University (CMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Central Michigan University (CMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Central Michigan University (CMU) tours:

Central Michigan University (CMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Central Michigan University (CMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mount Pleasant and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) in person.

01:04
Meet kylie barber!
Dorms
My name is Kylie Barber! I am so excited to show you all CMU has to offer. All week I will be interviewing different students from different organizations that you can get involved with during your time at Central. Fire Up Chips!
05:00
Greek life and grawn hall!
Ashley is one of my friends at Central that has been involved with Greek Life since freshman year! On our walk to class together in Grawn Hall he answered a few questions for me. Also a quick look at main street where some of the sorority and fraternities are located!
04:32
Library and uc!
Food
Here is a quick look at two places on campus, the library and the UC! Two very popular places to utilize different resources, study, meet up with friends, and even grab some food!
03:47
Homecoming fun!
Here are a few fun homecoming events going on this week! The marching band plays around campus and also the radio stations hosted the Pie a DJ event to raise money for the radio stations!
02:50
Game day!
It's homecoming game day! So many alumni and friends are visiting this weekend for all of the festivities especially tailgating! So many people, so much fun! Fire Up Chips!
03:09
Kessler dorms!
Dorms
These are one of the bigger dorms offered on campus in the towers. In the towers Kulhavi, Campbell, and Kessler Hall all offer 4 bedroom 2 bathroom dorms for students who are transfer students or are sophomore status or above.
01:56
The pod!
Food
The POD is a great place to get a snack or a meal when meal places on campus are closed. The POD is open until 2am and has all your necessities!
04:41
Get involved and study abroad advice!
Just some quick advice about getting involved early at CMU and an interview with Stephanie Hodges who works within study abroad and can answer all of your questions!
03:17
Emma the ra!
Dorms
Emma is an RA in Kessler in the towers dorms and explains why towers is a great place to live!
04:08
Interview with a cmu professor!
Academics
Professor Tiffani Doyel work in the Broadcasting Department at CMU and gives some really good advice to incoming CMU students and why she thinks Central is unique!
