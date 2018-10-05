How long do Central Michigan University (CMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Central Michigan University (CMU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Central Michigan University (CMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Central Michigan University (CMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Central Michigan University (CMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Central Michigan University (CMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mount Pleasant, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Central Michigan University (CMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mount Pleasant weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Central Michigan University (CMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Central Michigan University (CMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Central Michigan University (CMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Central Michigan University (CMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mount Pleasant if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Central Michigan University (CMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Central Michigan University (CMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Central Michigan University (CMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Central Michigan University (CMU) students!

What is city Mount Pleasant, MI like?

Mount Pleasant is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Central Michigan University (CMU).

Who are the tour guides for Central Michigan University (CMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Central Michigan University (CMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Central Michigan University (CMU) tours:

Central Michigan University (CMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Central Michigan University (CMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mount Pleasant and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: