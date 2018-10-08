Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Champaign, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Champaign weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Champaign if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

Below is a list of every University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) students!

What is city Champaign, IL like?

Champaign is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC).

Who are the tour guides for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) tours:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Champaign and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:19
Rubbing lincoln's nose for good luck!
Campus
Rumor has it, if you fun Lincoln's nose before a test you'll get an A. Always gotta make a stop in Lincoln Hall on test day!
01:17
Explore one of uiuc's fitness centers
Campus
This is one of the two gyms on campus! This one is located in Urbana and is equipped with extensive machinery, weights, a basketball court, indoor soccer fields, an indoor pool and more!
00:38
The engineering quad!
Academics
Get a glimpse of UIUC's Engineering Quad--home to a beautiful library, academic buildings and the Urbana creek!
00:32
Uiuc's alma mater!
Campus
Hear about one of Campus' most famous icons! We love Alma!
00:29
Veoride! bike with us around campus!
Find out the newest way UIUC students are getting around. Veorides are bicycles scattered all over the campus, that you can unlock with just a tap of an app on your phone! So fun!
00:27
Hang with us on green street
Food
Get a glimpse of U of I's most popular street. From restaurants to bars, and boutiques, this street has it all!
01:35
Tour of lincoln hall!
Academics
Get a sneak peak into a traditional academic building on campus. You will be able to see both a classroom and a lecture hall, while hearing a little bit about the academic environment here at U of I!
02:13
Explore grainger, engineering library with me!
Academics
Have a look at one of U of I's most beautiful libraries! Fun fact, we have the second best library system in the states, second to none other than Harvard!
01:39
Tour the student union
Come inside and see what's happening in the Union! Can't miss this stop!
00:34
One of the best places to eat on campus--the union food court!
Food
The Union's food court is a great and convenient place to stop for food! Plenty of options are available, but my favorite is Blaze Pizza!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved