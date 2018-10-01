How long do DePaul University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for DePaul University , so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of DePaul University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do DePaul University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your DePaul University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring DePaul University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chicago, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at DePaul University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chicago weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The DePaul University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do DePaul University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of DePaul University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because DePaul University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chicago if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the DePaul University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at DePaul University ?

Below is a list of every DePaul University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a DePaul University tour?

All CampusReel tours for DePaul University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see DePaul University students!

What is city Chicago, IL like?

Chicago is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at DePaul University .

Who are the tour guides for DePaul University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at DePaul University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of DePaul University tours:

DePaul University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if DePaul University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chicago and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting DePaul University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: