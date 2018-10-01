Sign Up
DePaul University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do DePaul University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for DePaul University , so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of DePaul University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do DePaul University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your DePaul University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring DePaul University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chicago, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at DePaul University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chicago weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The DePaul University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do DePaul University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of DePaul University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because DePaul University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chicago if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the DePaul University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at DePaul University ?

Below is a list of every DePaul University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a DePaul University tour?

All CampusReel tours for DePaul University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see DePaul University students!

What is city Chicago, IL like?

Chicago is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at DePaul University .

Who are the tour guides for DePaul University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at DePaul University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of DePaul University tours:

DePaul University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if DePaul University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chicago and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting DePaul University in person.

01:03
Belle's introduction at depaul university
Campus
Meet your DePaul University representative, Belle!
07:11
Dorm room tour
Dorms
Take a look inside a typical dorm at DePaul University! This is a suite-double (two rooms joined by a bathroom), as opposed to a single, triple, or double-deluxe room.
02:15
Tour of loop classroom
Academics
Follow Belle to her classes located in 'The Loop', or the heart of Downtown Chicago. Students in the Colleges of Communication, Business, Law, Computing & Digital Media, and New Learning will have many of their classes on this campus as opposed to DePaul's second campus in Lincoln Park.
03:28
Loop dining hall tour
Food
The Loop Campus dining hall, located on the 11th floor of the Barnes & Noble building, is a fan-favorite amongst DePaul students. At the dining hall nicknamed 'The Market', you can pickup a made-to-order panini, wrap, pizza, or burger for lunch. In a rush? Just grab a turkey sandwich or fruit cup from the grab n' go station! And, if you're trying to avoid the freshman 15, there's a salad bar stocked daily with fresh ingredients to assemble a nutritious meal. Happy dining!
01:10
Tour of schmitt academic center
Academics
Welcome to The Schmitt Academic Center, a.k.a The SAC! Whether you have a few classes, want to grab a quick coffee, or need to visit the Career Center, you'll find yourself here quite often at DePaul.
02:07
The ray meyer fitness center tour
Campus
Join Belle in exploring the three-story tall Fitness Center at DePaul University. Here, you'll find a multitude of cardio machines & weightlifting equipment, a swimming pool, racquetball courts, two full-sized basketball courts, ping-pong & shuffleboard tables, a healthy snack bar, and free daily exercise classes. What more could you need?
01:24
Tour of the quad
Campus
Check out DePaul University's Quad located between the Schmitt Academic Center & University Hall. At the Quad, you can expect to find students studying on the benches, reading in hammocks, throwing a frisbee around, tanning in the grass, or commuting to their next class.
02:41
Discover chicago class
Academics
'Discover Chicago' or 'Explore Chicago' classes are required for first-year students, and can either be taken the week before regular term starts or intermittently throughout the quarter. In addition to in-class lectures, students will go on excursions throughout the city to a variety of interesting locations depending on their course title. There are over forty unique classes to choose from, ranging from 'Death in the City', 'Chicago By Bike', 'Catholicism in Chicago', and even a 'Coffee Shops of Chicago' class.
03:09
Lincoln park dining hall tour
Food
Take a look inside DePaul's second dining hall located in the Student Center of the Lincoln Park campus. Use your meal plan inside the cafeteria, or your flex dollars at any of the four counters outside. Need to stock up on snacks for your dorm room? Hit the ETC store located right outside of the main dining hall!
04:16
A day in my life
Food
Join Belle as she takes you along on a typical day consisting of classes, a Target run, homework, and hangout time with friends. Because she's located in the city of Chicago, there's always something to do no matter the day of the week!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved