How long do Iowa State University (ISU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Iowa State University (ISU), so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Iowa State University (ISU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Iowa State University (ISU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Iowa State University (ISU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Iowa State University (ISU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ames, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Iowa State University (ISU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ames weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Iowa State University (ISU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Iowa State University (ISU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Iowa State University (ISU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Iowa State University (ISU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ames if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Iowa State University (ISU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Iowa State University (ISU)?

Below is a list of every Iowa State University (ISU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Iowa State University (ISU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Iowa State University (ISU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Iowa State University (ISU) students!

What is city Ames, IA like?

Ames is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Iowa State University (ISU).

Who are the tour guides for Iowa State University (ISU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Iowa State University (ISU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Iowa State University (ISU) tours:

Iowa State University (ISU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Iowa State University (ISU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ames and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Iowa State University (ISU) in person.

