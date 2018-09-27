Sign Up
Iowa State University (ISU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Iowa State University (ISU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Iowa State University (ISU), so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Iowa State University (ISU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Iowa State University (ISU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Iowa State University (ISU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Iowa State University (ISU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ames, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Iowa State University (ISU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ames weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Iowa State University (ISU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Iowa State University (ISU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Iowa State University (ISU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Iowa State University (ISU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ames if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Iowa State University (ISU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Iowa State University (ISU)?

Below is a list of every Iowa State University (ISU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Iowa State University (ISU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Iowa State University (ISU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Iowa State University (ISU) students!

What is city Ames, IA like?

Ames is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Iowa State University (ISU).

Who are the tour guides for Iowa State University (ISU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Iowa State University (ISU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Iowa State University (ISU) tours:

Iowa State University (ISU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Iowa State University (ISU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ames and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Iowa State University (ISU) in person.

00:26
Welcome to isu
Campus
Hi, my name is Jonathan Segal. I will show you around Iowa State University. I have an open and honest tour of our campus here in Ames, IA. Watch the videos to get a better idea of what ISU is all about!
01:52
Dorm tour
Dorms
I live in Friley hall which is one of the more central dorms on campus. This is a great dorm for a freshman with acceptable rooms and a great location. It is a great place to live to meet many new people!
03:22
Room mate interview
Dorms
I interviewed my roommate to get his thoughts about our housing currently. I also asked about how he felt about the college overall as well.
00:43
Career fair interviews
Academics
The Career Fair is a great opportunity at colleges to find companies wither looking to hire you or give you an internship. The cool thing about Iowa State's career fair is that it is the largest indoor engineering career fair in the country! It's crazy but a lot of fun!
01:08
Supplemental instruction (si)
Academics
Supplemental Instruction is something that college's offer for classes that are seen as hard such as calculus. These sessions are a great way to improve your understanding of the material and succeed in the class.
01:10
Friley windows
Food
Friley windows is the newest of the five marketplaces (Dining halls) on campus. It is one of the smaller places to eat but one of the nicer ones.
00:28
Hilton colloseum
Academics
The Hilton Colosseum is a big part of the culture here at Iowa State. This is where you graduate, attend basketball games, and see shows!
01:52
Computer science class java
Academics
This is one of my classes. I ask my friends sitting next to me how they like the class.
01:18
Union drive community center
Food
This is Union Drive Community Center or udcc for short. This is one of the most popular places to eath through the meal plan on campus.
01:06
Engineering row
Campus
Iowa State is has a large engineering program with a big campus. The nice thing here is that all of the engineering buildings are in the same place which makes it easier to go between classes.
