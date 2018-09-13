Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Kent State University at Kent (KSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Kent State University at Kent (KSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Kent State University at Kent (KSU) campus by taking you around Kent. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Kent State University at Kent (KSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Kent State University at Kent (KSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Kent State University at Kent (KSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Kent State University at Kent (KSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Kent State University at Kent (KSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Kent State University at Kent (KSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Kent State University at Kent (KSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Kent State University at Kent (KSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Kent State University at Kent (KSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Kent State University at Kent (KSU) and Kent during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:45
Room essentials
Dorms
Room Essentials! Find out my recommendation for room essentials for every year of college! (flashlight, decor, command strips, etc.)
04:43
Day in kent
Academics
A day in the life with a Kent Student, 2 classes in Franklin, Starbucks on campus
04:21
Food
Food
I will show you Eastway, The Hub, Grazers, and Rosies... Then, I will discuss the meal plan!
03:17
Library
Academics
I will give you a detailed tour of the library which includes our starbucks, multimedia room, 4th floor study area, poetry corner, tutoring tables, and white board room!
03:13
History and gems
Campus
I will tell you the history of Kent State University and May 4th... I will also show you the prettiest spots on campus
03:35
Stadium and arenas
I will show you what I can of the KSU basketball courts and Dix Stadium
05:03
Downtown
Food
I will show different areas of downtown Kent: Food places, places to shop, beautiful hang outs
02:14
Quads and fields
I will show you the three main fields people know and talk about at Kent State University: Manchester Field, Centennial Field 1 and Centennial Field 2
01:15
Introduction to kent
Campus
This is just a short introduction video. It will allow you to know a little bit more about me and what I plan to show you all during our virtual tour!
00:52
Final goodbye
This is my final piece of advice before the end of the tour.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved