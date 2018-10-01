Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

DePaul University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are DePaul University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. DePaul University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of DePaul University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the DePaul University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the DePaul University campus by taking you around Chicago. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a DePaul University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit DePaul University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of DePaul University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the DePaul University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting DePaul University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting DePaul University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at DePaul University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of DePaul University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a DePaul University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring DePaul University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting DePaul University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the DePaul University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a DePaul University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a DePaul University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting DePaul University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour DePaul University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience DePaul University and Chicago during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:03
Belle's introduction at depaul university
Campus
Meet your DePaul University representative, Belle!
07:11
Dorm room tour
Dorms
Take a look inside a typical dorm at DePaul University! This is a suite-double (two rooms joined by a bathroom), as opposed to a single, triple, or double-deluxe room.
02:15
Tour of loop classroom
Academics
Follow Belle to her classes located in 'The Loop', or the heart of Downtown Chicago. Students in the Colleges of Communication, Business, Law, Computing & Digital Media, and New Learning will have many of their classes on this campus as opposed to DePaul's second campus in Lincoln Park.
03:28
Loop dining hall tour
Food
The Loop Campus dining hall, located on the 11th floor of the Barnes & Noble building, is a fan-favorite amongst DePaul students. At the dining hall nicknamed 'The Market', you can pickup a made-to-order panini, wrap, pizza, or burger for lunch. In a rush? Just grab a turkey sandwich or fruit cup from the grab n' go station! And, if you're trying to avoid the freshman 15, there's a salad bar stocked daily with fresh ingredients to assemble a nutritious meal. Happy dining!
01:10
Tour of schmitt academic center
Academics
Welcome to The Schmitt Academic Center, a.k.a The SAC! Whether you have a few classes, want to grab a quick coffee, or need to visit the Career Center, you'll find yourself here quite often at DePaul.
02:07
The ray meyer fitness center tour
Campus
Join Belle in exploring the three-story tall Fitness Center at DePaul University. Here, you'll find a multitude of cardio machines & weightlifting equipment, a swimming pool, racquetball courts, two full-sized basketball courts, ping-pong & shuffleboard tables, a healthy snack bar, and free daily exercise classes. What more could you need?
01:24
Tour of the quad
Campus
Check out DePaul University's Quad located between the Schmitt Academic Center & University Hall. At the Quad, you can expect to find students studying on the benches, reading in hammocks, throwing a frisbee around, tanning in the grass, or commuting to their next class.
02:41
Discover chicago class
Academics
'Discover Chicago' or 'Explore Chicago' classes are required for first-year students, and can either be taken the week before regular term starts or intermittently throughout the quarter. In addition to in-class lectures, students will go on excursions throughout the city to a variety of interesting locations depending on their course title. There are over forty unique classes to choose from, ranging from 'Death in the City', 'Chicago By Bike', 'Catholicism in Chicago', and even a 'Coffee Shops of Chicago' class.
03:09
Lincoln park dining hall tour
Food
Take a look inside DePaul's second dining hall located in the Student Center of the Lincoln Park campus. Use your meal plan inside the cafeteria, or your flex dollars at any of the four counters outside. Need to stock up on snacks for your dorm room? Hit the ETC store located right outside of the main dining hall!
04:16
A day in my life
Food
Join Belle as she takes you along on a typical day consisting of classes, a Target run, homework, and hangout time with friends. Because she's located in the city of Chicago, there's always something to do no matter the day of the week!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved