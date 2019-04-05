Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) campus by taking you around Milwaukee. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) and Milwaukee during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:41
Interview 1
Katie Nelson Interview
Interview with a student who is in her second year of early childhood education, and third year at UWM!
01:41
Interview 2
Katie Nelson Interview
Interview with a third-year film student at UW-Milwaukee.
02:06
Introduction to the university of wisconsin-milwaukee
Katie Nelson Campus
Welcome to Milwaukee's biggest university! I, Katie, give a brief introduction to UWM and give a little insight into what it's been like going to schoool here for my last 4 years. Video takes place over Spaights Plaza, a bustling area in the center of campus that houses a lot of fun activities during the warmer months.
01:12
The uwm student union
Katie Nelson Campus
The Union is an old building that is in need of many repairs-- but still houses some of the best places on campus including a cinema, art gallery, and recreation center.
01:27
Food at uwm
Katie Nelson Food
Sandburg towers has a giant dining area on the second floor as well a several small places to buy food on the first. However, Sandburg only allows residents into it's doors, so I'm in the Union giving a tour of your on-campus food options, as well as explaining how the meal plan works.
02:40
Uwm apartment tour
Katie Nelson Dorms
First-year students are required to live in the dorms, but after that many of them choose to live in off-campus apartments. South of campus is several block of such housing-- including my apartment! So here's a tour of what UWM apartment living looks like.
02:12
Uwm dorms
Katie Nelson Dorms
Sanburg Tower houses most of it freshman, with some living in Cambridge, located 15 minutes away from campus by the river. I reflect on my time living in the Residence Halls.
00:55
Classroom experience
Katie Nelson Academics
I'm in Bolton Hall to show you the diversity of classroom set-ups and sizes. You can find all sorts of classroom experience here at UWM, from giant lecture halls to small discussion rooms.
03:22
Final advice from uwm
Katie Nelson Academics
Thanks for watching!! I give some final advice for the next step in your life. Good luck out there!
01:41
Study spots
Katie Nelson Academics
I share some of my favorite spots at UWM, to study or hang out between classes.
