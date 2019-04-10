Sign Up
Western Michigan University (WMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Western Michigan University (WMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Western Michigan University (WMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Western Michigan University (WMU) campus by taking you around Kalamazoo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Western Michigan University (WMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Michigan University (WMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Western Michigan University (WMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Western Michigan University (WMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Western Michigan University (WMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Western Michigan University (WMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Western Michigan University (WMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Western Michigan University (WMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Western Michigan University (WMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Western Michigan University (WMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Western Michigan University (WMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Western Michigan University (WMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Western Michigan University (WMU) and Kalamazoo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:31
Introduction
Alyssa Zamora Interview
Who I am: where I’m from and my major and minor!
04:27
Housing at wmu
Alyssa Zamora Dorms
WMU has many on campus residences, in this video we will your one dorm room in Siedschlag Hall and my apartment in the Western View Apartments.
02:28
Quads on campus
Alyssa Zamora Campus
Tour of the College of Health and Human Services; the center of main campus where the Bernhard Center, Sangren, Waldo Library, and the Lee Honors College are located; and the fine arts quad by Miller Fountain.
02:30
Typical classrooms
Alyssa Zamora Academics
In this video, I discuss typical classroom experience for me as a fine arts major and also with a friend involved in the sciences, to get a taste of what multiple classroom experiences are like.
04:18
Academic buildings
Alyssa Zamora Food
Tour of the Lee Honors College, Bernhard Center, and Gilmore Theatre Complex!! Also shows the view from the tenth floor of Sprau Tower
03:38
Places to eat
Alyssa Zamora Food
Short tour through Valley Dining Center with some friends. I discuss other dining halls on campus and how meal plans work, too.
02:07
Waldo library
Alyssa Zamora Academics
Tour of the first floor and basement of Waldo Library which includes many books and printed resources as well as computer labs, private study rooms, and a virtual reality lab. They also just installed a cafe in the library which will be helpful during finals week when the library is open 24 hours.
03:24
Campus tour of destinations and landmarks
Alyssa Zamora Campus
Some clips following Ring Rd S, the road that goes all the way around campus. Includes close tour where we see the crest, the flagpoles, Heritage Hall, and “The W.”
02:06
Sports culture at wmu
Alyssa Zamora Campus
My friend Marcus and I discuss sport at Western including the variety of games and meets to attend and where they are holdback. We also discuss the Student Recreation Center where they hold yoga and Zumba classes, have open courts and rooms to play soccer, racquetball, and basketball. They also have a gym and pool in the SRC.
02:11
Downtown kalamazoo
Alyssa Zamora Campus
Tour of downtown Kalamazoo including some parks, stores, coffee shops, and restaurants that have live music. More discussion about the campus experience!
