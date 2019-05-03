Sign Up
Lawrence University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Lawrence University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Lawrence University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Lawrence University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Lawrence University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Lawrence University campus by taking you around Appleton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Lawrence University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Lawrence University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Lawrence University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Lawrence University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Lawrence University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Lawrence University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Lawrence University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Lawrence University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Lawrence University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Lawrence University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Lawrence University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Lawrence University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Lawrence University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Lawrence University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Lawrence University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Lawrence University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Lawrence University and Appleton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:29
Welcome to lawrence university!
May Garvey Campus
Let us begin our tour of the one and only Lawrence University and Conservatory of Music! I, May Garvey, shall be your guide as I show you around the gorgeous campus and the wonderful classes this college has to offer! This is a school of liberal arts as well as a combined with a lovely Conservatory of Music located in the city of Appleton, Wisconsin. I hope you enjoy the tour!
01:49
Lawrence university introduction video
Samara Morris Campus
A quick introduction to Lawrence University! Music by www.bensound.com
03:24
More about me!
Samara Morris Campus
A little more about me and my experience with Lawrence! Music by www.bensound.com
02:29
Ormsby hall dorm video
Samara Morris Dorms
A tour of my room in Ormsby Hall! Music by www.bensound.com
02:04
Meal plan
Samara Morris Food
A brief rundown of our meal plan at Lawrence University! Music by www.bensound.com
06:49
A small look around my dorm (trever hall)
May Garvey Dorms
Housing is always a major part of going to college! Come and take a look around my dorm and see what Trever Hall has to offer you!
02:59
Student interview
Samara Morris Interview
Interview with student Hannah! Music by www.bensound.com
01:12
Downtown appleton
Samara Morris
A short tour on downtown Appleton and the community that surrounds Lawrence! Music by www.bensound.com
05:10
Conservatory video
Samara Morris Academics
A tour and overview of conservatory life! Music by www.bensound.com
02:13
Steitz hall
Samara Morris Academics
A tour of Steitz Hall and answering questions about classroom vibes! Music by www.bensound.com
