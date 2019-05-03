Sign Up
Lawrence University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Lawrence University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 19 tour videos for Lawrence University, so you can expect to spend between 57 to 95 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Lawrence University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Lawrence University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Lawrence University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Lawrence University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Appleton, WI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Lawrence University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Appleton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Lawrence University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Lawrence University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Lawrence University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Lawrence University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Appleton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Lawrence University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Lawrence University?

Below is a list of every Lawrence University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Lawrence University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Lawrence University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Lawrence University students!

What is city Appleton, WI like?

Appleton is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Lawrence University.

Who are the tour guides for Lawrence University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Lawrence University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Lawrence University tours:

Lawrence University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Lawrence University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Appleton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Lawrence University in person.

03:29
Welcome to lawrence university!
May Garvey Campus
Let us begin our tour of the one and only Lawrence University and Conservatory of Music! I, May Garvey, shall be your guide as I show you around the gorgeous campus and the wonderful classes this college has to offer! This is a school of liberal arts as well as a combined with a lovely Conservatory of Music located in the city of Appleton, Wisconsin. I hope you enjoy the tour!
01:49
Lawrence university introduction video
Samara Morris Campus
A quick introduction to Lawrence University! Music by www.bensound.com
03:24
More about me!
Samara Morris Campus
A little more about me and my experience with Lawrence! Music by www.bensound.com
02:29
Ormsby hall dorm video
Samara Morris Dorms
A tour of my room in Ormsby Hall! Music by www.bensound.com
02:04
Meal plan
Samara Morris Food
A brief rundown of our meal plan at Lawrence University! Music by www.bensound.com
06:49
A small look around my dorm (trever hall)
May Garvey Dorms
Housing is always a major part of going to college! Come and take a look around my dorm and see what Trever Hall has to offer you!
02:59
Student interview
Samara Morris Interview
Interview with student Hannah! Music by www.bensound.com
01:12
Downtown appleton
Samara Morris
A short tour on downtown Appleton and the community that surrounds Lawrence! Music by www.bensound.com
05:10
Conservatory video
Samara Morris Academics
A tour and overview of conservatory life! Music by www.bensound.com
02:13
Steitz hall
Samara Morris Academics
A tour of Steitz Hall and answering questions about classroom vibes! Music by www.bensound.com
