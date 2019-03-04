How long do Samford University (SU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 29 tour videos for Samford University (SU), so you can expect to spend between 87 to 145 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Samford University (SU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Samford University (SU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Samford University (SU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Samford University (SU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Birmingham, AL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Samford University (SU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Birmingham weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Samford University (SU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Samford University (SU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Samford University (SU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Samford University (SU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Birmingham if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Samford University (SU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Samford University (SU)?

Below is a list of every Samford University (SU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Samford University (SU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Samford University (SU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Samford University (SU) students!

What is city Birmingham, AL like?

Birmingham is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Samford University (SU).

Who are the tour guides for Samford University (SU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Samford University (SU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Samford University (SU) tours:

Samford University (SU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Samford University (SU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Birmingham and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Samford University (SU) in person.

