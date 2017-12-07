Sign Up
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 52 tour videos for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , so you can expect to spend between 156 to 260 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cambridge, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cambridge weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cambridge if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

Below is a list of every Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) students!

What is city Cambridge, MA like?

Cambridge is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) .

Who are the tour guides for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tours:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cambridge and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in person.

00:28
Meet sharon! an electrical engineering and computer science major
Campus
Sharon is freshman and studies electrical engineering and computer science. Enjoy the tour!
00:55
Sharon takes you through a main quad with a variety of buildings
Campus
This is the main quad of MIT's 168 acres campus in Cambridge, MA. The whole campus spans about a mile along the Charles River, directly across from Boston, MA.
00:55
The role of greek life on campus
MIT may not be well-known for its greek life, but a large number of students participate in it. That being said, the organizations are not necessarily the center point of social life, but they do provide a good opportunity to meet new people and stay involved on campus.
00:43
Sharon explains the role of freshmen learning communities
Academics
Freshman learning communities allow first year students to engage in small, interactive classes within a community-based program. These groups also include freshman advising and frequent social activities for their members.
01:00
Walk through maseeh hall, one of the oldest dorms
Dorms
Masseh Hall is a co-ed dormitory and houses 490 students. It includes single, double, triple, and quad rooms, and also includes one of the largest dining halls on campus. It is located in the heart of campus, and the dorm motto is "Be you, with us."
00:27
Walk down ames street, which runs between the medi
Campus
Ames Street runs between the MIT Media Lab and East Campus.
00:18
The main lobby of maseeh hall, a main dorm on camp
Dorms
Maseeh Residents, referred to a Maseehdonians, use this space to host community events, such as midnight burgers overlooking the charles river.
00:46
The main entrance of mit s media lab
Food
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:12
The lobby of the mit media lab
Campus
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:32
The comparative media studies department at mit
Academics
The undergraduate program for Comparative Media students provides interdisciplinary exploration across film, television, game design, virtual worlds, interactive writing, and more.
