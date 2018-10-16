Sign Up
Michigan State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

Visiting Michigan State University (MSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Michigan State University (MSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of East Lansing as well. Remember that East Lansing is also catering to 38853 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

The Michigan State University (MSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in East Lansing. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Candlewood Suites East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Knights inn east lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Okemos - University Area at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • East Lansing Marriott at University Place at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Super 8 Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Lansing Eastwood at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • West View Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Happy's Inn Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Town & Country Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Lansing at Eastwood at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Willow Lakes Party Store-Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Causeway Bay Lansing Hotel & Convention Center at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Quality Inn University at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Hampton Inn East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Burkewood Inn at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Bell Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Comfort Inn Okemos - East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Green Acres Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham East Lansing/University Area at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Radisson Hotel Lansing at the Capitol at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Cozy Koi Bed & Breakfast at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites East Lansing/Okemos at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Americas Best Value Inn Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Wild Goose Inn at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites East Lansing at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Village Inn Motel Holt at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Hyatt Place Lansing/Eastwood Towne Center at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Staybridge Suites Lansing-Okemos at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Best Western Okemos/East Lansing Hotel & Suites at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Apex One Motel at Michigan State University (MSU)
  • Red Roof Inn Lansing East - Michigan State University at Michigan State University (MSU)

What do families do in East Lansing when they visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around East Lansing. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Michigan State University (MSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of East Lansing.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:42
Intro!
Campus
GO GREEN! Hello everyone! My name is Meagan and I will be your tour guide for Michigan State University! For most of my freshman year I was undecided but now I am an advertising management major. I came to MSU because I loved how big it is (over 50,000 students!) and how diverse it is! I hope you enjoy this tour!
03:03
Dorm room tour
Dorms
This is my dorm room! I live in a suite style which means you would have one roommate and share a bathroom with your two suite mates. Then there is also community style which means you just have your roommate and you share a large bathroom with your entire hall and that gets cleaned on the daily. When signing up for housing they will inform you on which dorms have which style.
02:45
How to find your roommate!
Dorms
I found my roommate freshmen year through Roomsync on Facebook! It was extremely helpful and was kind of like a dating website where it would give you suggestions on who you would mesh well with. It ended up working great for me and I would suggest this rather than going in blind.
01:59
What the professors are like
Academics
The student faculty ratio is 16:1 at MSU. I have been very impressed with how much the professors here really care about their students and want them to succeed. They love it when students email them questions and come to their office hours because it means they want to learn. Some advice, definitely take advantage of their office hours because it can only benefit you.
02:39
The meal plan
Food
We have unlimited meal plans! There is a silver, gold, and platinum meal plan for students who live on campus. Silver is the cheapest and just has unlimited swipes. Gold has additional swipes for guest passes. Platinum has additional swipes for guest passes as well as money on it that can be used like a credit card.
01:55
Academic building: wells hall
Academics
This one of our academic buildings called Wells Hall. It serves mainly as a mathematical building but also contains other classes like communication. It includes a Starbucks which is very popular considering it is in the middle of campus. Also it has a really good resource called the Math Help Center, where students can go and receive free tutoring for their math class.
01:43
Sports: basketball, football, hockey & intramural
Football, Basketball, and Hockey are the most popular at MSU. If you have any love for sports you will love MSU because Spartans really go all out. And if you ever want to just play sports for fun you can always join a intramural team and compete against other teams! They have all kinds of sports.
02:41
Sparty's market
Food
Sparty's is one of the most attractive things about MSU, strategically located all over campus! It kind of acts like a gas station market where there is a ton of snacks but also necessary things you would need. And all students containing the unlimited meal pass (students who live on campus) get to have free combos 6 out of the 7 days a week! A combo is 3 items that you can take out of Spartys for free!
01:39
Sparty statue & the river
Campus
Sorry that you can't really see the statue because it looks so far away on a GoPro but hopefully the street view will help! All Spartans are very proud with their statue and as you can see people are very protective over it guarding it days before we play our rival school in football. Also MSU has a very beautiful river, Red Cedar, that flows through the center of Campus!
01:17
Sports: soccer, softball, baseball
Campus
Other than football, basketball, and hockey, all other sports are free to attend for MSU students! Say you and your friends can't come up with something to do one afternoon, just head over to the baseball field!
