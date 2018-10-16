When is the best time to visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

Visiting Michigan State University (MSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Michigan State University (MSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of East Lansing as well. Remember that East Lansing is also catering to 38853 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

The Michigan State University (MSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in East Lansing. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in East Lansing when they visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around East Lansing. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Michigan State University (MSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of East Lansing.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Michigan State University (MSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

