Central Michigan University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Central Michigan University (CMU)?

Visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Central Michigan University (CMU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Mount Pleasant as well. Remember that Mount Pleasant is also catering to 19954 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Central Michigan University (CMU)?

The Central Michigan University (CMU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Mount Pleasant. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University (CMU)
  • Ginkgo Tree Inn at Central Michigan University (CMU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University (CMU)
  • Comfort Inn & Suites and Conference Center at Central Michigan University (CMU)
  • Mt. Pleasant Inn & Suites‎ at Central Michigan University (CMU)
  • Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel at Central Michigan University (CMU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University at Central Michigan University (CMU)

What do families do in Mount Pleasant when they visit Central Michigan University (CMU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Mount Pleasant. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Central Michigan University (CMU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Mount Pleasant.

Trending Now
01:04
Meet kylie barber!
Dorms
My name is Kylie Barber! I am so excited to show you all CMU has to offer. All week I will be interviewing different students from different organizations that you can get involved with during your time at Central. Fire Up Chips!
05:00
Greek life and grawn hall!
Ashley is one of my friends at Central that has been involved with Greek Life since freshman year! On our walk to class together in Grawn Hall he answered a few questions for me. Also a quick look at main street where some of the sorority and fraternities are located!
04:32
Library and uc!
Food
Here is a quick look at two places on campus, the library and the UC! Two very popular places to utilize different resources, study, meet up with friends, and even grab some food!
03:47
Homecoming fun!
Here are a few fun homecoming events going on this week! The marching band plays around campus and also the radio stations hosted the Pie a DJ event to raise money for the radio stations!
02:50
Game day!
It's homecoming game day! So many alumni and friends are visiting this weekend for all of the festivities especially tailgating! So many people, so much fun! Fire Up Chips!
03:09
Kessler dorms!
Dorms
These are one of the bigger dorms offered on campus in the towers. In the towers Kulhavi, Campbell, and Kessler Hall all offer 4 bedroom 2 bathroom dorms for students who are transfer students or are sophomore status or above.
01:56
The pod!
Food
The POD is a great place to get a snack or a meal when meal places on campus are closed. The POD is open until 2am and has all your necessities!
04:41
Get involved and study abroad advice!
Just some quick advice about getting involved early at CMU and an interview with Stephanie Hodges who works within study abroad and can answer all of your questions!
03:17
Emma the ra!
Dorms
Emma is an RA in Kessler in the towers dorms and explains why towers is a great place to live!
04:08
Interview with a cmu professor!
Academics
Professor Tiffani Doyel work in the Broadcasting Department at CMU and gives some really good advice to incoming CMU students and why she thinks Central is unique!
