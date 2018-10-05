When is the best time to visit Central Michigan University (CMU)?

Visiting Central Michigan University (CMU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Central Michigan University (CMU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Mount Pleasant as well. Remember that Mount Pleasant is also catering to 19954 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Central Michigan University (CMU)?

The Central Michigan University (CMU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Mount Pleasant. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University (CMU)

Ginkgo Tree Inn at Central Michigan University (CMU)

Super 8 by Wyndham Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University (CMU)

Comfort Inn & Suites and Conference Center at Central Michigan University (CMU)

Mt. Pleasant Inn & Suites‎ at Central Michigan University (CMU)

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel at Central Michigan University (CMU)

Courtyard by Marriott Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University at Central Michigan University (CMU)

What do families do in Mount Pleasant when they visit Central Michigan University (CMU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Mount Pleasant. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Central Michigan University (CMU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Mount Pleasant.

