When is the best time to visit Ball State University (BSU)?

Visiting Ball State University (BSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Ball State University (BSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Muncie as well. Remember that Muncie is also catering to 15689 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Ball State University (BSU)?

The Ball State University (BSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Muncie. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Super 8 by Wyndham Muncie/Ball St. College Area at Ball State University (BSU)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)

Baymont by Wyndham Muncie Near Ball State University at Ball State University (BSU)

McDowell-Nearing House Bed and Breakfast at Ball State University (BSU)

Best Western Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)

Hampton Inn & Suites Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)

Econo Motel at Ball State University (BSU)

Muncie Inn at Ball State University (BSU)

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)

Bestway Inn at Ball State University (BSU)

Courtyard by Marriott Muncie at Horizon Convention Center at Ball State University (BSU)

Days Inn by Wyndham Muncie -Ball State University at Ball State University (BSU)

Quality Inn & Suites at Ball State University (BSU)

Comfort Inn & Suites at Ball State University (BSU)

What do families do in Muncie when they visit Ball State University (BSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Muncie. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Ball State University (BSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Muncie.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Ball State University (BSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

