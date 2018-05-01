Sign Up
Ball State University (BSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Ball State University (BSU)?

Visiting Ball State University (BSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Ball State University (BSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Muncie as well. Remember that Muncie is also catering to 15689 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Ball State University (BSU)?

The Ball State University (BSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Muncie. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Super 8 by Wyndham Muncie/Ball St. College Area at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Muncie Near Ball State University at Ball State University (BSU)
  • McDowell-Nearing House Bed and Breakfast at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Best Western Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Econo Motel at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Muncie Inn at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Muncie at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Bestway Inn at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Muncie at Horizon Convention Center at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Muncie -Ball State University at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Quality Inn & Suites at Ball State University (BSU)
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at Ball State University (BSU)

What do families do in Muncie when they visit Ball State University (BSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Muncie. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Ball State University (BSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Muncie.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Ball State University (BSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:36
+ good morning!
Campus
Hi ya from Muncie! It's a quiet, beautiful morning in the Quad and while I'm off to my 9a, I am so excited to share with you what Ball State has to offer you as a potential student!
01:17
Let's take a stroll through the quad together.
Campus
The 'Quad' is the original par tof campus on the southwest side. It's the largest grass area in campus. If you like this, be sure to also check out duck pond on the north end or the Cardinal Greenway that follows the White River.
01:10
How big? how size effects the ball state experience
Campus
Ball State has a population of about 20,000 students as compared to schools such as Purdue (40,000) or IU (50,000) and covers over 700 acres. It is spaced out enough to feel like you have breathing room, but not so anything is beyond walking distance.
00:50
Sursa + emens
Campus
Sursa and Emens are two of the main performance halls on Ball State and they are right across from each other. Sursa is for music productions, while Emens is for anything. Tickets for event sin either hall are tremendously discounted for students (sometimes even free); you do not want to miss out on events at these two places!
01:25
Lecture halls and class size || teacher's college
Academics
Lecture halls are not used for most classes at Ball State, but like anywhere, there are a few. Pro tip: anticipate buying an iclicker. I rented mine the first time I needed it and had to buy it back again later. Also, for renting books, Ball State does price match Amazon or Chegg, but know that the return line at the bookstore at the end of the semester is unbearable. You may want to just opt for the $2 dollar shipping charge.
00:40
Interactive learning spaces || robert bell
Academics
An interactive learning space in another classroom form besides what you would typically think of. There isn't much of a seating arrangement, the chair swivels, the desks detach, and most walls are whiteboards to help cultivate a creative learning environment.
01:44
Real talks: roommates
I just want to take a minute and talk with you about roommates. Of course it can be a hesitancy for many students and I want to share a some advice for having a more productive experience living with roommates for the first time.
01:26
It's room tour time!
Dorms
Double rooms at Ball State are the standard. While many renovations are going on in housing complexes that have much newer amenities than my room, I wanted to show you it anyway, so that if you get placed somewhere else you will only be pleasantly surprised. Remember you are more than welcome to move the furniture and add your personal touches to make it feel like home to you.
00:57
Housing bathrooms || woodworth
Dorms
Here I just talk a bit about how bathrooms are laid out at Ball State and what to expect with the different types. Sometimes this can be confusing when men and women live int he same complex so I wanted to clarify.
00:26
Amazing opportunity || inside scope at the immersive learning showcase ||
Academics
Immersive Learning courses are a way for students to learn beyond the traditional parameters of a classroom while still earning valuable credit. They typically are not lecture based and assignments have more creative freedom or opportunities to work in a specific field that most classes do. You can read more about past projects under Entrepreneurial Learning on the university website (https://cms.bsu.edu). Sometimes these can even replace other course requirements, just talk to your advisor.
